PwC: £400bn additional infrastructure spend essential over next decade to reach Net Zero goal

A new analysis highlights the increasing availability of low cost capital for net zero technology and infrastructure, but calls for a clearer policy framework to attract it

Around £400bn of investment will be required in green infrastructure over the next decade if the UK is to meet its net zero target, according to a new report from PwC calling for a clear policy framework to help channel low cost capital into critical sectors.

Released on the same day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the government's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution with a pledge to deliver £12bn of public funding for green projects, the report examines the huge scale of investment that will be required into existing UK infrastructure if net zero is to be delivered. Titled Unlocking Capital for Net Zero Infrastructure , it concludes that £40bn of investment into low carbon and digital infrastructure will be needed per year over the next decade if the government's 2050 target is to be met, with private sector investment particularly critical in the context of power systems, buildings and industry, transport and digital infrastructure.

The estimate is twice the level proposed in the UK's 2019 Infrastructure Delivery Plan, which in 2019 called for more than £20bn of annual private investment into sectors such as energy, water, and telecoms.

Commissioned by the Global Infrastructure Investment Association (GIIA), the report highlights the critical role private investment will have to play in achieving the required spending increases. The report also analyses the policy frameworks currently in place to drive low cost investment capital into the net zero infrastructure sectors identified in the report, including regulated ownership structures for grid investment and contracts that support renewable generation investment.

However, it warns that for more than half of the required £40bn per annum investment requirement, there is currently no policy framework to provide investors with sufficient confidence they can secure long-term revenues and returns. This means that investment in these assets has a relatively high risk and therefore the cost of financing is high, and in many cases may prove prohibitive, the report warnss. In particular, it argues that infrastructure development for key areas such as hydrogen or EV charging is not currently able to attract "low-cost patient capital" from infrastructure funds and pension funds. As a result, it urges the government to development a framework to make them more attractive to such sources of low cost capital.

The government today provided further details on how such a framework could be delivered, unveiling a raft of new policies, such as a ban from 2030 on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and new targets for deploying green heat technologies. It also argued that its £12bn of green stimulus funding should help leverage in up to £36bn of private capital.

However, critics argued the plans were not ambitious or detailed enough, comparing the promised £12bn of funding - only around £4bn of which is new - with the multi-billion Euro green recovery packages unveiled by the French and German governments.

The government responded by stressing that the 10 point plan is to be followed by a host of key policy moves in the coming months, such as the Energy White Paper, which are expected to unleash a wave of new low carbon investment.

PwC's report argues that there is a huge opportunity to mobilise increased investment in green projects, describing a sophisticated global infrastructure investment sector which is increasingly focused on emerging net zero assets, as environmental concerns move up the political and business agenda and pension funds are increasingly required to demonstrate the environmental benefits of their investments.

"Private capital stands ready to help turn the UK's ambitious net zero agenda into reality through the delivery of environmentally and socially responsible infrastructure, but investors need additional clarity from Government around the policy and regulatory framework that will cover these investments," says Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive Officer at the GIIA. "The delivery of a clear and compelling Net Zero infrastructure roadmap is a crucial first step in unlocking the investment needed to decarbonise our economy and ensure a cleaner, greener future."

As such, the PwC report outlines a series of recommendations for the UK government to help it accelerate private infrastructure investment. Specifically, it calls for the creation of a detailed net zero infrastructure roadmap across key sectors, alongside the development of revenue support mechanisms to drive the rollout of each net zero asset class. It also urges the government to work with private sector investors to deliver increased public/private investment in emerging infrastructure technologies, and to implement best practice in infrastructure funding across UK regions. And it emphasises the need for clear strategic policy guidance to regulators to strike the right balance between consumer interests today and in the future.

"The UK's Net Zero target is an important marker in addressing the global climate crisis, but reaching this ambitious milestone will require huge sums of investment - both in new technologies and accompanying infrastructure," explained Colin Smith, infrastructure deals leader at PwC. "We know the capital and the desire to invest are there, but investors tell us that some of the structures needed to harness this are not.

"For the UK to fully succeed in its ambition, we believe Government has a critical role to play in making net zero investment work - by creating a clear vision for investment in our power networks, buildings and industry, our transport links and digital connectivity. Clear targets will be needed for each asset class and enabling policy frameworks developed to drive confidence and predictability in revenue streams."

The UK was the first major economy to set a legally binding Net Zero target and the fast pace of deployment of renewables - particularly offshore wind - has helped make this target achievable, the report stressed. The "10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution" is now expected to trigger a further boost to green infrastructure investment across the economy, especially in key areas such as energy efficiency, EV infrastructure, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

However, PwC's report indicates further policy interventions are urgently needed to boost investment in other forms of critical net zero infrastructure.