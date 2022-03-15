'Net zero is not the problem': Boris Johnson mounts defence of green energy as answer to reliance on Russia

The Prime Minister has stressed the importance of scaling up domestic renewable power capacity and accelerating the net zero transition in an opinion piece for the Telegraph this morning, as he argued the only way to beat Putin was to "stop mainlining Russian hydrocarbons".

Writing for his old employer, Boris Johnson delivered a staunch defence of his government's decarbonisation agenda, arguing the West's heavy dependence on Moscow for oil and gas has helped enable the Kremlin's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

"From the destruction of Aleppo, to the deadly use of Novichok on the streets of Salisbury, to the barbarism we are currently witnessing in Ukraine, Putin has been able to get away with too much for too long because he has encouraged and exploited a Western addiction to his oil and gas," the Prime Minister said. "That addiction must now end - and the winners will be British consumers, the natural environment and the cause of freedom itself."

The UK should therefore "take back control" by rapidly ramping up renewable energy generation of all forms, Johnson argued. "Renewables are the quickest and cheapest route to greater energy independence," the article stated. "They are invulnerable to Putin's manipulations. He may have his hand on the taps for oil and gas. But there is nothing he can do to stop the North Sea wind."

The intervention comes amid growing pressure on the government from some backbench Tory MPs, the Telegraph, and other sections of the media to dilute its net zero agenda and accelerate UK fossil fuel exploration in response to the global gas supply crunch and Russia's war in Ukraine.

However, energy and climate experts have warned that keeping the UK reliant on fossil fuels will continue to leave energy consumers exposed to record high international gas prices. Moreover, far from resulting in increased costs for the UK economy, last week the Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimated that should current high fossil gas prices continue delivering net zero emissions would in fact result in a net saving of 0.5 per cent of GDP.

Johnson also pushed back against critics of the government's net zero plans, arguing the UK's 2050 target is critical for both the climate and the UK's energy security.

"Our ambition to go for net zero is not the problem," he said. "Renewable power - which is getting more efficient the whole time - is a crucial part of the solution. We are going to double down on new wind power and greatly accelerate the rollout of new offshore farms. We will do more to exploit the potential of solar power. Even in this country, solar power is remarkably cheap and effective. We will modernise our grid and our distribution networks."

He also added that the government's plan to build out a fleet of small nuclear reactors to provide baseload power for a grid increasingly dominated by intermittent wind and solar will help bolster UK independence from Russian energy exports, touting nuclear energy as "safe, clean and reliable".

And while he concedes the net zero transition will prove challenging, Johnson stressed it is feasible and necessary to bring down "crippling" energy costs for consumers, protect the environment, and stop Russia from exploiting Western countries "addiction" to its energy exports.

"I don't doubt that there will be tough times ahead," he writes. "The process of weaning the world off Russian oil and gas, and hydrocarbons in general, will be difficult. But it can be done."

Elsewhere, Johnson pointed to a transitional role for North Sea oil and gas production as the net zero shift gathers momentum, noting that domestic reserves of hydrocarbons could help reduce Russia's influence on energy costs, while enabling the UK to ramp up production of blue hydrogen, which can be produced using methane and carbon capture technology.

"It is crazy that we are importing oil and gas from Putin's Russia when we have our own resources in the North Sea," he said. "It is time to give investors more confidence in British hydrocarbons. That way, we will have more domestic energy resilience as we make the transition to a zero carbon future."

However, at the same time he reiterated that clean energy had to be at the heart of the UK's energy security strategy, hinting that plans to accelerate tidal and geothermal projects were in the pipeline, alongside measures to deploy more wind, solar, and nuclear capacity.

The article follows a meeting between the government and representatives of the UK's oil and gas industry yesterday, after which both Johnson and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng publicly stated their support of increased hydrocarbon production in the North Sea.

"Our North Sea oil and gas sector has been a major industrial success story for decades, providing jobs, tax revenue and energy security," Kwarteng Tweeted yesterday. "We will continue to back this vital sector to maximise domestic production while we transition to cheap, clean, home-grown power."

Energy and climate experts have questioned whether ramping up UK oil and gas production would have much impact on UK energy security, given existing fields could take years to come online and a significant proportion of oil and gas produced in the UK is sold by private companies into foreign markets. The CCC concluded last month it had not been able to empirically prove whether increasing UK production would increase or decrease global emissions, but warned that any expansion of domestic reserves could significantly weaken the country's standing as a climate leader and its ability to encourage other countries to ramp up their climate action.

However, in advice published earlier this month the International Energy Agency has recommended countries in the European Union should find new sources of gas that can reduce their reliance on Russian imports in the short-term, as part of a broader suite of greener energy security measures that includes ramping up clean energy and energy efficiency projects and accelerating the roll out of electric heat pump technologies. The group has also supported a windfall tax on oil and gas giants that would see their recent profits - which have been surging thanks to record high prices - redistributed to vulnerable consumers.

Green economy figures broadly welcomed the Prime Minister's commitment to renewables, but warned his approach has so far offered little that could serve to reduce the cost of energy bills in the immediate term, such as offering up a financial package to support installation of energy efficiency improvements to help wean homes and businesses off gas. Critics noted that today's article made no mention of so-called demand-side measures that can reduce demand for energy.

Some have also pointed out that positioning hydrocarbons as necessary to enable supplies of hydrogen fuel is misleading, given hydrogen can be produced with zero emissions using renewable energy and electrolysers.

"Overall not dreadful but could be so much better," said David Sheppard, energy editor of the Financial Times in response to the article. "And doesn't quite reach the boldness of thought and action the moment demands. There's little there to lower prices in next few years, certainly. And a lot of it has the potential to get booted into the long grass. Could do better."

The government is imminently set to publish an Energy Independence Plan aimed at addressing the current gas price crisis and reducing the Kremlin's grip on energy markets. Initially expected this week, it is now set to be published by the end of this month, according to reports.

Something of an all-of-the-above approach, which isn't necessarily a bad thing if handled right.



But it feels a little lacking in the bold ideas the moment demands, not least in tackling the short-term crisis



A few thoughts... https://t.co/95bqeepDWo — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) March 14, 2022

