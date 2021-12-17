CNG Fuels cuts ribbon on Scotland's first biomethane refuelling station

The Bellshill renewable biomethane refuelling station is the latest in CNG's refuelling network, which consists of seven operational sites and 14 in the pipeline. | Credit: CNG Fuels

Scotland's first renewable biomethane refuelling station has opened today, CNG Fuels has announced.

The Bellshill station, located at the Eurocentral industrial estate off the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow, can refuel up to 450 lorries a day and will help meet growing demand for low-carbon commercial and haulage transport.

Demand for renewable biomethane has increased by 1,000 per cent in the last five years, according to CNG Fuels, and is forecasted to increase five-fold in the next five years as haulage firms and their corporate customers look to deliver on ambitious net zero and green fleet goals.

Last month, the government announced it planned to ban the sale of new diesel HGVs from 2040, providing a further signal that conventional trucks are set to be phased out over the coming decades.

CNG Fuels produces renewable biomethane from food waste, which can slash carbon emissions by 90 per cent and reduce lifetime vehicle costs by up to 40 per cent compared to diesel models. The new refuelling station is expected to cut around 70,000 tonnes of emissions each year when fully utilised, the company said.

"Our new station, just outside Glasgow, is an example of real-world action on climate, unlocking low carbon deliveries across the busiest transport routes in Scotland and supporting the country to meet its emissions reduction targets," said Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels.

"Renewable biomethane is the cleanest, most cost-effective solution for HGVs available today. Our growing network of refuelling stations gives fleets across the country the confidence to significantly cut emissions from transport, today."

The Bellshill station will put Inverness and Aberdeen within range of CNG Fuels' refuelling network and will serve Scottish fleets and haulage coming from England to Scotland. The station is also located within range of sites operated by Scania and IVECO, which are among the leading manufacturers of biomethane-ready HGVs.

CNG Fuels now has seven operational refuelling stations across the UK, with plans for 14 more to open by 2023. The company also recently announced it will trial hydrogen fuel at its refuelling stations from next year in a bid to ensure its stations can support multiple low-carbon fuel options.

In related news, net zero technology provider and energy asset developer Getech announced this week that its subsidiary H2 Green is to develop a new green hydrogen hub in Inverness. H2 Green has come to an agreement with SGN Commercial Services to develop the hydrogen production plant on a former SGN gas holder site.

The green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution facility is expected to have capacity to produce eight tonnes of hydrogen per day.

Getech and SGN have also agreed to evaluate three further former SGN sites for development into hydrogen hubs.