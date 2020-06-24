Industrial Strategy
Government urged to step up support for local industrial strategies
Local authorities should be given greater powers and funding to shape clean growth policies, think tanks argue in a new report
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Blowing in the wind: Is the new sector deal a realistic plan for UK offshore wind?
Prospect's Sue Ferns welcomes the government's new Offshore Wind Sector Deal, but warns some key challenges for the industry remain unaddressed
Offshore wind: UK export value lies in intellectual property
UK should focus on building intellectual property over manufacturing jobs to maximise opportunity of offshore wind, industry report concludes
UK unions call for 'just transition' for energy workers
GMB, Unite, Prospect and Unison press for talks with BEIS Secretary Greg Clark to ensure plans for 'clean growth' don't penalise energy sector workers
UK aspires to become leader in electric flight technology under new government plans
Joint government-industry Aerospace Sector Deal targets electric and autonomous flights by 2025
Government launches £60m green plastic packaging challenge
New innovation challenge to drive development of waste-to-plastic materials and smart packaging breakthroughs
Active Building: Government announces £36m of R&D funding to support power-generating construction materials
Consortium led by Swansea University secures government funding to support next phase of 'active building' clean energy R&D project
Old coal mine to become green heat research hub
Glasgow Council gives green light to plans for a geothermal research hub on site of an old coal mine
Clean tech to the fore in £780m Catapult Centre funding pledge
Offshore wind, green aerospace innovations, and energy systems among the beneficiaries as Treasury announces fresh funding for UK high-tech hubs
'Smart construction': New initiative aims to drive 'bytes and mortar' green building revolution
Greg Clark to beef up construction industry sector deal in support of recently announced goal to halve energy use of new builds by 2030
Nuclear Sector Deal: Government promises £200m push to drive down nuclear costs
Greg Clark says new investment in R&D and skills will help cement UK's position as a 'world leader' in nuclear power
Why the PM is right to place science and research at the heart of the Industrial Strategy
Now is the time for the construction sector to invest in science and research, argues BRE's director of sustainability Martin Townsend
Government backs business smart meter innovation trials
New £8.8m initiative to help small and medium sized businesses pilot innovative approaches for curbing energy use
The Industrial Strategy: taking clean growth to the next level
The government's Industrial Strategy is a good start - but for the UK to lead in clean growth it needs to attract investment in project pipelines, local supply chains and skills, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group
People Power - The missing plank in the government's new clean growth plans
E3G's Simon Skillings argues Theresa May's new energy efficiency goal may be welcome, but like the rest of the government's Clean Growth Strategy it is guilty of side-lining consumers
GovTech: £20m innovation competition launched to tackle waste and congestion
Government kicks off first round of funding competition designed to help tackle social challenges
Clean tech opportunity: Government launches £1bn AI sector deal
Ministers aim to make UK an AI research hot spot as clean tech firms seek to exploit machine learning opportunities
Sir John Armitt appointed chair of the National Infrastructure Commission
Infrastructure chief says influential commission will remain committed to tackling thekey challenges of "congestion, capacity and carbon"
Clean Growth Plan: Why business needs to step up to the plate
Parts of the business community must up their game in the UK fight against climate change, argues Committee on Climate Change Chair Lord Deben
Government must beef up Clean Growth Plan to hit legal carbon targets, warns watchdog
Committee on Climate Change gives Clean Growth Strategy a mixed reception, welcoming change in tone towards climate action but warning pledges don't go far enough to meet legal targets
Does the Auto Sector Deal sign post a future of EV dominance?
Sector deal sets electric propulsion as the clear destination for the car industry, but more detail is urgently needed on national charging infrastructure strategy
Green Steel: SIMEC Energy seals hydro deal and targets 1GW of renewable power capacity
Gupta family's SIMEC Energy to buy Green Highland Renewables and reveals plans to build 1GW of renewables capacity in the UK by 2021
Construction's Sector Deal majors on cutting carbon
BEIS releases more detail about one of the first Sector Deals under the Industrial Strategy, revealing ambitions to cut carbon emissions in built environment by 50 per cent