Spending Review: Government to extend Winter Fuel Payments and ramp up R&D funding

Reports suggest Spending Review could confirm manifesto pledge to double energy efficiency funding, but concerns remain over several key green programmes
The government has announced further details of its Spending Review ahead of Wednesday's publication of the long-awaited plans, confirming Winter Fuel Payments are to be extended to nine million pensioners...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis