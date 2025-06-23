'An unambiguous, positive signal': Business groups welcome new Industrial Strategy

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
'An unambiguous, positive signal': Business groups welcome new Industrial Strategy

Green economy gives a near universally warm welcome to an Industrial Strategy that promises lower energy bills and increased investment

Business groups have this morning given the government's new Industrial Strategy a remarkably positive reception, predicting the promised reforms will provide a major boost investor confidence and the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Industrial Strategy: Government vows to slash energy costs for over 7,000 businesses

National Highways starts construction on latest green bridge

More on Policy

Industrial Strategy: Government vows to slash energy costs for over 7,000 businesses
Policy

Industrial Strategy: Government vows to slash energy costs for over 7,000 businesses

Wide-ranging strategy includes new funding for skills programmes and additional support for energy intensive sectors that promises to slash bills by up to 25 per cent

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 June 2025 • 9 min read
Warm Homes Plan: How Labour can learn from a decade of failed insulation schemes
Policy

Warm Homes Plan: How Labour can learn from a decade of failed insulation schemes

Labour is keeping the promised £13.2bn budget for its Warm Homes plan - but issues remain, writes Madeleine Pauker from the University of Sussex﻿

Madeleine Pauker, University of Sussex﻿
clock 23 June 2025 • 6 min read
'Bigger, bolder, better': UK Net Zero Business Census launches for 2025
Policy

'Bigger, bolder, better': UK Net Zero Business Census launches for 2025

Second edition of UK's largest survey of private sector views on the transition towards net zero emissions opens for responses until 18 July

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 June 2025 • 3 min read