In the Green Room
In the Green Room with L'Oreal's Nathalie Bleach
The beauty giant's operations director is a keen diver intent on driving down the firm's plastic use
In the Green Room with ALDO's Valerie Martin
The shoe giant's VP of Communications, Culture and CSR
In the Green Room with... Levi Strauss & Co's Michael Kobori
Sustainability lead for the jean giant has gone from summer camp counsellor to 'Captain Planet'
In the Green Room with...Pret A Manger's Laura Gutowski
Pret's director of strategy and sustainability talks teleportation, nuclear fusion and carbon taxes for food
In the Green Room with...Workspace's Karen Jamison
Energy and sustainability manager Karen Jamison on single-use plastics, cream cakes, and the challenge of creating sustainable offices
In the Green Room with... AB Sugar's Katharine Teague
The sugar giant's head of advocacy and sustainability Katharine Teague reveals all about her life-changing travels, 2030 targets, and climate fears
In the Green Room with... PepsiCo's Chris Daly
The food and drinks giant's vice president for sustainability on renewable energy, green supply chains and why hypnosis could be the secret to saving the planet
In the Green Room with… Blenheim Palace's Jacqueline Gibson
Being sustainability advisor for the Duke of Marlborough's historic residence involves trips to Russia, chats with Al Gore, and leading the charge on green tourism
In the Green Room with: John Lewis' Benet Northcote
John Lewis' corporate responsibility director Benet Northcote on his journey from hospital cleaner to sustainability expert
In the Green Room with... Virgin Media's Katie Buchanan
Virgin Media's head of sustainability started her career in football but her 'lightbulb' moment was discovering CSR