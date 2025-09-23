Nespresso UK and Ireland's sustainability manager explains why technology is the firm's biggest impact enabler
As part of its 'The Positive Cup' sustainability strategy, Nespresso has committed to hit net zero emissions by 2050 and secured approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its Scope 1, 2, and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis