Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
Iceland banks over one million plastic bottles in a year of reverse vending
Since May 2018 the retailer has collected more than one million plastic bottles from five stores, with 96 per cent of shoppers supporting a nationwide roll out of the deposit return scheme
Paper v plastic: Iceland to trial first plastic bag-free store in London
Food retailer to offer 'extra-strong' paper bags for 15p each at Hackney store, while stores elsewhere will offer both plastic and paper options
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Selfridges fulfills palm-oil-free pledge nine months early
Luxury retailer's own-brand products are now completely free of palm oil
RSPO CEO: 'We will not be the silver bullet to stop deforestation'
The 'double-edged sword' of transparency looms large in Datuk Darrel Webber's job as chief of sustainable palm oil body RSPO - can he deliver progress fast enough to outpace a growing consumer backlash?
Iceland promise to axe palm oil caused 'unnecessary confusion', says RSPO chief
But Iceland MD Richard Walker argues RSPO approach is 'failing to prevent deforestation' and accuses industry of 'smear campaign' against the retailer
Iceland to trial loose produce as part of anti-plastic waste drive
Retailer launches latest trial as it aims to eradicate plastic from its own brand products by 2023
Iceland launches plastic bottle recycling trial at Belfast store
Retailer also extends trial of deposit return scheme for another six months at four stores in England, Wales, and Scotland
Iceland bottle collection scheme banks 310,000 plastic bottles
Reverse vending machine trial attracts 'significant' consumer take-up, retailer reports
Going ape: Animatronic orangutan roams London for Iceland's latest palm oil campaign
Retailer steps up deforestation campaign after its Christmas advert was deemed too political for TV
Political palm oil
Was Clearcast right to ban Iceland's advert highlighting the impacts of palm oil? The answer is complicated - and political
Clearcast defends decision to block Iceland palm oil advert
'Clearcast's concerns do not extend to the content or message of the ad'
Iceland blocked from airing palm oil-focused Christmas advert
Advert showing destruction of orangutan's rainforest habitat to make space for palm oil plantations has been blocked by Clearcast over accusations it is too political
Dreaming of a green Christmas: Iceland debuts palm oil-free festive range
Supermarket to offer range of mince pies and desserts that avoid palm oil, as it closes in on goal of eliminating the controversial ingredient from its own-brand ranges by April next year
Secrets of the Disruptors: Iceland's Richard Walker
In the second extract from our Secrets of the Disruptors report, Iceland's managing director reveals his top 10 rules for success
Iceland launches trial of paper carrier bags
Supermarket continues war on plastic waste with offer of paper bags or new reusable bags made from post-consumer plastic waste
Iceland becomes first UK retailer to trial deposit return machine
'Reverse vending machine' is now operating in Iceland's Fulham store in London, as part of six month trial
World's first 'plastic free' label unveiled
Iceland, Ekoplaza, and teapigs amongst early adopters of new product label
Iceland pledges to remove palm oil from own-brand food
Supermarket chain claims it is not possible to source mass market palm oil in a verifiably sustainable way
Iceland vows to become world's first 'plastic free' supermarket
Retail giant breaks ranks to declare that 'the continuing defence of current plastic packaging does not resonate with the consumer and general public opinion'
