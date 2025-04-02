Better Business Act: 3,000 UK firms back campaign for company law reform

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Firms including Danone, Virgin Group, and Iceland join calls for reform of the Companies Act to give firms a legal requirement to prioritise environmental and social benefit alongside financial returns

More than 3,000 companies have now thrown their weight behind the campaign for legislation that would legally require all businesses in the UK to prioritise environmental, climate, and social benefits...

