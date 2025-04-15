Adrian Siegrist: 'We must remove carbon dioxide from our atmosphere'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Climeworks
Image:

Credit: Climeworks

Climeworks' CCO discusses the firm's path to gigaton-scale carbon removal and searching for talent with a strong grasp of sustainability and a 'zest' for thinking big

Swiss carbon removals specialist Climeworks is pioneering the development of technologies which capture CO2 from the air and pump it underground where it reacts with basaltic rock to enable permanent storage....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: 1,200 Olympic swimming pools of water lost each day due to 'crumbling infrastructure'

RWE draws underwater bubble curtain around offshore wind turbines to protect marine life

More on Technology

How NBCo is creating packaging that's designed to disappear
Technology

How NBCo is creating packaging that's designed to disappear

NBCo's founder and CEO, Alvin Lim, discusses collaborations with Apple and keeping his team motivated amidst a 'sea of negativity'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 4 min read
Vertical farm operator Jones Food Company appoints administrators
Technology

Vertical farm operator Jones Food Company appoints administrators

Ocado-backed firm ceases operations, with 61 staff made redundant

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
UK firms tout plans for £6.5bn industrial green hydrogen 'mega-project'
Technology

UK firms tout plans for £6.5bn industrial green hydrogen 'mega-project'

Centrica, ITM Power, JCB, Johnson Matthey, National Gas, Wrightbus, and HydraB Power join project to deliver 1GW of UK hydrogen production capacity by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 April 2025 • 3 min read