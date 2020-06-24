IATA
Why corporate PPAs are set for take-off in the global aviation sector
Recent IATA deal to deliver a market-based mechanism for tackling emissions looks set to be a boon for renewables investment, argues GCube's Jatin Sharma
Cleared for take-off: Nations reach 'historic' global deal to offset aviation emissions
ICAO summit in Montreal sees long-awaited international market-based measure to offset carbon emissions adopted
Could a UK startup become the world's first 'carbon neutral' airline?
Fly POP hopes to begin offering fully carbon-offset flights between Stansted Airport and the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Amritsar next year
Could a change in pilot behaviour save airlines carbon and costs?
Results of Virgin Atlantic trial into pilot fuel efficiency behaviour show significant carbon benefits
Airlines can offset carbon without cutting corners, WWF argues
WWF report claims airlines can meet climate targets through committing to high-quality carbon credits and sustainable fuels
ICAO must prepare an aviation emissions deal for takeoff
Will Nichols argues that ultimately the industry, NGOs and governments all want the same thing - now it's time for ICAO to deliver
Airlines agree to curb their greenhouse gas emissions by 2020
International Air Transport Association resolution calls on world governments to agree measures to manage carbon dioxide
Green groups demand aviation leaders agree carbon-cutting measures
A coalition of 11 NGOs write to IATA chief warning 'there is no room for delay' in advancing a global agreement ahead of key summit
Airlines urge Russia to oppose Europe's carbon trading plans
Russia could join China and the US in speaking out against aviation emissions being included in EU's cap and trade system
Airlines hit back over ETS criticism
European trade body dismisses "myths" that it opposed entry into emission trading scheme, reiterates call for global mechanism
Aviation industry signals support for global emissions deal
Airlines call on International Civil Aviation Organization to finalise global emissions reduction plan ahead of Cancun Summit
Aviation biofuels taxi towards take off
Rapid progress surprises industry insiders as three more firms prepare for alternative fuel test flights this year
Airline industry argues volcano crisis could delay emissions trading plan
Proposed delay gets short shrift from European Commission
Leaked text raises prospect of carbon levy on ships and planes
Controversial draft agreement signals that key industrialised nations will support global scheme to raise climate funds from aviation and shipping
Airline regulator outlines plans for tougher 2020 emissions targets
Negotiations with industry body ongoing as UN-backed regulator calls for two per cent a year improvements in fuel efficiency
Airline chiefs call for climate co-operation, not regional charges
Air New Zealand boss brands EU emission trading scheme a "money-grabbing" tactic and criticises Copenhagen's "bureaucratic circus"
Ryanair and easyJet back industry pledge to halve emissions
British Airways chief, Willie Walsh, says the industry can meet the 2050 target through a emissions trading scheme and improvements in aviation technology
Aviation industry commits to halve emissions by 2050
IATA pledges to ensure global emissions peak by 2020 as air travel sector lends its voice to campaign for meaningful Copenhagen deal
US airlines cut carbon despite soaring passenger numbers
Improved aircraft design and air traffic management leads to three per cent cut in emissions since 2000
QinetiQ downplays solar flight possibilities
It may have just broken the world record for solar powered flight, but the engineering firm reckons commercially viable manned flight remains "highly unlikely"
EU cap-and-trade aims to cut aviation emissions by three per cent
EU reaches compromise deal that should see aviation included in emissions trading scheme from 2012
EU in talks with Obama and McCain over aviation cap-and-trade deal
European Parliament seeking pact to head off threat of legal action from US carriers over plans to extend emission trading scheme to cover aviation