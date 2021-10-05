'We have a plan': IATA approves global net zero by 2050 target for aviation industry

The aviation industry is betting on sustainable aviation fuels to help it achieve net zero emissions

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday used its Annual General Meeting in Boston to approve a resolution calling for the global air transport industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The group said the commitment - which draws on modelling that suggests Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) can come to dominate the market over the next 20 years at the same time as new electric aircraft emerge for short haul routes - aligns with the Paris Agreement goal for global warming not to exceed 1.5C.

"The world's airlines have taken a momentous decision to ensure that flying is sustainable," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. "The post-COVID-19 re-connect will be on a clear path towards net zero. That will ensure the freedom of future generations to sustainably explore, learn, trade, build markets, appreciate cultures and connect with people the world over. With the collective efforts of the entire value chain and supportive government policies, aviation will achieve net zero emissions by 2050."

The resolution also reaffirmed the industry's support for the UN-backed Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which is expected to be phased in during the 2020s and is designed to ensure aviation emissions stabilise at 2019 levels.

The group said that it then expects a combination of carbon offsets, SAFs, and electric and hybrid aircraft would allow the sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Walsh explained that modelling undertaken by IATA suggested the net zero target could be met. "We have a plan," he said. "The scale of the industry in 2050 will require the mitigation of 1.8 gigatons of carbon. A potential scenario is that 65 per cent of this will be abated through sustainable aviation fuels. We would expect new propulsion technology, such as hydrogen, to take care of another 13 per cent. And efficiency improvements will account for a further three per cent. The remainder could be dealt with through carbon capture and storage (11 per cent) and offsets (eight per cent)."

However, he also stressed that meeting the goal would require significant support from government. "Governments must be active partners in achieving net zero by 2050," he argued. "As with all other successful energy transitions, government policies have set the course and blazed a trail towards success. The costs and investment risks are too high otherwise. The focus must be on reducing carbon. Limiting flying with retrograde and punitive taxes would stifle investment and could limit flying to the wealthy. And we have never seen an environment tax actually fund carbon-reducing activities. Incentives are the proven way forward. They solve the problem, create jobs and grow prosperity."

The headline goal is likely to be broadly welcomed, but environmental campaigners remain fiercely critical of the industry's refusal to countenance any policies that could curb demand and have consistently warned the sector's modelling for delivering net zero emissions is reliant on fledging technologies that are yet to be proven at scale.

IATA's own modelling, for example, suggests SAFs can be expected to cover just two per cent of global aviation fuel demand by 2025, rising to only 5.2 per cent by 2030.

The planned CORSIA scheme has also faced widespread criticism, with some observers warning that it will struggle to deliver promised emissions savings.

Meanwhile, in what could prove to be a precursor to arguments that can expect to be aired at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, a Chinese state airline voiced opposition to the 2050 net zero target date.

A delegation from China Eastern Airlines proposed an amendment to the IATA resolution to push the target date back to 2060, which would bring it into line with the Chinese government's national net zero target.

The amendment was not seconded and was therefore dismissed. But the move will fuel fears that some emerging and developing economies could yet block proposals for more ambitious decarbonisation policies at the upcoming Glasgow Summit.