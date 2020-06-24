hunger
Waste not, want not: Inside a Jamie Oliver sustainable cooking masterclass
TV chef gives a crash course in cooking soup from surplus food, and explains why quality trumps convenience every time
Does the UK need a Minister for Hunger? MPs slam government 'failure' on SDG2
MPs claim there is a 'doughnut shaped hole' in government work on SDG2 to tackle hunger and food security
UN: Climate change key factor as 821 million people go hungry
Stark picture emerges of rising global hunger levels as UN report warns climate variability is adversely impacting rainfall and agricultural seasons