UN warns climate change is pushing millions of people into hunger

Climate extremes have played a central role in pushing 122 million more people across the globe into hunger since 2019, a new report has today warned.

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) today published its annual report on global hunger, titled The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023, which found food security is deteriorating on a global scale driven in large part by a variety of factors linked to escalating climate change.

Economic slowdowns, the war in Ukraine, growing inequality, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were all also cited as reasons behind the worsening levels of global hunger. But the report warns the impact of these events was being exacerbated by escalating climate impacts that have undermined agricultural yields in multiple regions around the world.

Agrifood systems remain highly vulnerable to disruptions arising from climate impacts, with the report warning they will continue to challenge the capacity of these systems to deliver "nutritious, safe and affordable diets for all".

Overall, the report found that across the world access to healthy diets has deteriorated, with more than 3.1 billion people in the world - or 42 per cent of the total population - unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021.

The report also found that between 691 million and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022, reflecting an increase of 122 million compared to 2019.

The bleak figures prompted the authors and contributors of the report to forecast that if trends remain as they are, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending hunger by 2030 will not be reached.

"We need an intense and immediate global effort to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals," said UN secretary general António Guterres. "We must build resilience against the crises and shocks that drive food insecurity-from conflict to climate."

The report states that one of the most "transformative pathways" to tackling global hunger and food insecurity is scaling up climate resilience across agrifood systems, including through climate risk monitoring and early warning systems, improved access and management of natural productive assets, and the adoption of more sustainable and climate resilient agricultural practices.

The report also highlights how climate impacts are driving urbanisation, with populations which depend on deteriorating natural resources for their livestocks compelled to migrate to urban areas in search of work. While migration to cities can present economic opportunities, those who remain in rural areas - whether willingly or unwillingly - are then disproportionately vulnerable to worsening climate change impacts, which the report warned could have adverse implications for their future livelihoods and food security.

In areas where there are recurrent climate shocks, such as flooding in Bangladesh, the report found worsening climate risks are causing cyclical, pre-emptive, and permanent patterns of movement because of perceived future risk.

Evidence from Bangladesh suggests that around 22 per cent of rural households which are effected by tidal-surge floods, and 16 per cent of those affected by riverbank erosion have now migrated to urban areas.

The report also details how meeting food demand from an increasing urban population is leading to increased agricultural intensification, which if badly managed can lead to increased water use and greenhouse gas emissions.

As such, the report calls on governments to take urgent action to promote food security and nutrition through policy interventions, actions, and investments that are "guided by a comprehensive understanding of the complex and changing relationship between the rural-urban continuum and agrifood systems".

"A key conclusion is that the ways in which urbanisation is shaping agrifood systems can only be understood through a rural-urban continuum lens; the simple concept of a rural-urban divide is no longer useful to understand the growing links across urban, peri-urban and rural areas," the report states.

"This growing connectivity across the rural-urban continuum is a key aspect today to understand the functioning of value chains. Only then can the challenges and the opportunities that urbanisation creates for agrifoodsystems be clearly mapped onto appropriate policy, technology and investment solutions."

Alvaro Lario, president of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), said eradicating hunger is possible, but only "if we make it a global priority".

"Investments in small-scale farmers and in their adaptation to climate change, access to inputs and technologies, and access to finance to set up small agribusinesses can make a difference," he added. "Small-scale producers are part of the solution. Properly supported, they can produce more food diversify production, and supply both urban and rural markets - feeding rural areas and cities nutritious and locally grown food.''

