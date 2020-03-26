hospitality
Rocket Composter aims to feed circular economy at Raymond Blanc restaurant
New equipment is expected to slash the restaurant's waste levels by 13 per cent
Marston's launches hotel room crack down on single-use plastic
Brewery and hotel operator pledges to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and cups from its 60 inns by the end of 2019
'Do you really need your room cleaned?' a&o Hostels offers free drink to guests who help save water and resources
New incentive scheme has helped result in 10,000 fewer rooms being cleaned in just two months, leading to lower environmental impacts
SOHO House and A Plastic Planet partner in new bid to slash plastic waste
SOHO House has become one of the first firms to join a new campaign to slash plastic use in the luxury and hospitality sector
Premier Inn trials 'UK's first' battery-powered hotel in Edinburgh
The Gyle in Edinbrugh is installing a new 100kW lithium ion battery to store cheaper off-peak energy
New start-up launches to boost use of British food in hospitality industry
Tried and Supplied aims to help hotels and restaurants source food more sustainably
Solar, thermal… Spain's historic hotels go green
State-run chain of heritage properties converts to sustainable energy to set wider example to country
Centrica: New energy tech could deliver half of UK industry's carbon targets
Battery storage, onsite renewables and energy efficiency measures could help slash CO2 across healthcare, industry and hospitality, according to new analysis
Paddington hotels and businesses eye cost savings from carbon reduction drive
Businesses in the area plan to measure resource consumption, carbon emissions, and air pollution in bid to curb impacts
Cheers: Greene King debuts 'industry first' compostable straw solution
Company announces it is to introduce compostable straws at all its pubs, in a move that should stop 30 million plastic straws from being used each year
AccorHotels food waste drive sees 26 UK hotels gain onsite veg gardens
Around 600 of company's hotels around the world now grow their own produce on site for use in its restaurants and bars as part of food waste drive
Marriott set to save one billion plastic straws a year
Hotel giant to phase out the use of plastic straws within weeks
The last straw: How Pizza Hut is navigating the plastic waste maze
Pizza Hut has swapped plastic straws for paper straws, but as head of supply chain Steve Packer explains, it was far from a straight forward decision
Hilton vows to halve environmental impact by 2030, starting with plastic straw ban
Hotel chain becomes latest global corporate to set science-based emissions targets
'The Last Straw': AccorHotels becomes latest firm to halt use of plastic straws
Company's UK and Ireland restaurants, bars, and cafes to end use of plastic straws from June - and there's even a cocktail to mark the occasion
Sweet dreams? Hotel group behind Novotel, Mercure and Ibis rolls out greener linens
Hospitality giant to stock cohort of mid-range and budget hotels with natural coloured towels, robes and bedlinens in bid to cut carbon footprint
Study: Hotels have 'compelling business case' to cut food waste
Research led by the global Champions 12.3 initiative found hotels saved $7 for every $1 invested in measures to reduce food waste
Could furniture giant IKEA become a global leader in cutting food waste?
With meatballs, hotdogs and pasties now a key part of the IKEA shopping experience, the furniture giant is seeking to become a world leader in tackling food waste
Could the new Parliament finally serve up ambitious action on food waste?
Retailers, politicians, and NGOs this week debated the next steps for tackling the mountain of food waste produced by businesses each year
Greene King serves up zero waste to landfill target
Brewer working with WRAP and waste management firm SWR to boost recycling and cut waste across its 3,000 UK pubs