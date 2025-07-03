'We want to be a hotel for everybody': How Radisson gave a Manchester hotel a net zero makeover

'We want to be a hotel for everybody': How Radisson gave a Manchester hotel a net zero makeover

Michael Holder
clock • 16 min read

Designing a net zero hotel from the ground up is one thing, but eradicating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from an existing hotel represents a major milestone for global chain's climate efforts

Whether for business or pleasure, hotels are typically designed for fleeting visits - and that has inevitably had a big influence on how they are used. Short term stays have embedded a host of short-term...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: An accelerated renewable energy rollout could unlock $20tr in global savings

Ed Miliband slams Nigel Farage as he accuses critics of 'telling lies' about net zero

More on Buildings

Report: Retrofitting homes delivers 'wide-reaching' socio-economic benefits
Buildings

Report: Retrofitting homes delivers 'wide-reaching' socio-economic benefits

New research makes the business case for corporate, investor, and government backing for national home retrofit drive

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 June 2025 • 3 min read
How Landsec is greening one of the UK's largest commercial property estates
Buildings

How Landsec is greening one of the UK's largest commercial property estates

Jennie Colville reflects on building a plan to deliver world-first green targets at Landsec, and how to equip developers with the tools they need to decarbonise

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 June 2025 • 12 min read
'Sustainability is a growth opportunity': Landlords say tenants willing to pay more for green features
Buildings

'Sustainability is a growth opportunity': Landlords say tenants willing to pay more for green features

New report from Handelsbanken bank shows 77 per cent increase in tenants actively requesting sustainability features, such as solar panels and electric vehicle chargers

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2025 • 3 min read