'We want to be a hotel for everybody': How Radisson gave a Manchester hotel a net zero makeover

Designing a net zero hotel from the ground up is one thing, but eradicating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from an existing hotel represents a major milestone for global chain's climate efforts
Whether for business or pleasure, hotels are typically designed for fleeting visits - and that has inevitably had a big influence on how they are used. Short term stays have embedded a host of short-term...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis