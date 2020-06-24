honda
Moixa and Honda turbocharge smart charge vision with Islington installation
Deployment of bi-directional electric vehicle chargers at Islington Town Hall aims to help drive progress towards the Council's net zero goals
'Where solar power was 10 years ago': Study reveals vehicle-to-grid tech could save households up to £300 a year
New report explores how the combination of electric vehicle and smart grid technologies could deliver big savings for UK households
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
Honda powers up backing for Moixa as part of new £8.6m funding round
Auto giant leads fresh funding round to support UK-based smart battery specialist's international expansion plans
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Honda pledges to deliver 'total electrification' in Europe by 2025
Auto giant announces new 'ambition' to only sell vehicles with electric drive trains in Europe within six years
Honda exposes Britain's policy gap on electric vehicles
UK needs to ensure its transport policy is all driving in the same direction, argues Good Energy's Juliet Davenport
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment
'Unprecedented changes': Honda says plant closure driven by electric vehicle transition
Japanese auto giant confirms it is to close Swindon plant as part of global restructuring plan designed to 'accelerate our electrification strategy'
Electric vehicle networks need to be open, smart, clean and equitable
A new collaborative EV charging agreement was unveiled in Portland this week
GM teams up with Honda to advance EV battery development
General Motors to work with Honda on new battery technology, while Daimler unveils new e-mobility division and plans for two all-electric trucks