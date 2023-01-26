Honda announces new EV division

Japanese auto giant Honda has announced it is creating a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) division to help drive efforts to deliver on its ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The new division will be called Electrification Business Development Operations and will be aimed at consolidating the company's electrification strategy across its automobile, motorcycle, and power products divisions.

"By further accelerating the series of initiatives Honda has been taking to transform itself through electrification and new value creation, Honda strives to remain and become even more recognised as a company society wants to exist in the electrified era," the company said in an statement.

The company also announced it will be consolidating its regional operations from six locations down to three. The new regional operations will be based in North America, China, and a third operation known as Associated Regions, which will combine four current regional operations including Japan, Asia, South America, and Europe.

Honda said the change would help it "execute its electrification strategies and strengthen operations for each region based on its global strategy".

The new plans build on a raft of announcements from the Japanese car maker last year, which sought to beef up its presence in the fast expanding EV market.

In April, Honda said it had set a new target to sell two million EVs every year and expand its battery car offering to 30 models by the end of the decade.

It also said that it planned to invest 5tr yen ($40bn) in its EV business and related software over the next 10 years, a sum which accounts for the lion's share of its total 8tr yen ($64bn) research and development (R&D) budget.