Honda announces new EV division

clock • 1 min read
Credit: Honda
Image:

Credit: Honda

The car maker has this week unveiled a new arm of its business which will be solely focused on EV production and strategy

Japanese auto giant Honda has announced it is creating a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) division to help drive efforts to deliver on its ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The new division will be called Electrification Business Development Operations and will be aimed at consolidating the company's electrification strategy across its automobile, motorcycle, and power products divisions.

"By further accelerating the series of initiatives Honda has been taking to transform itself through electrification and new value creation, Honda strives to remain and become even more recognised as a company society wants to exist in the electrified era," the company said in an statement.

The company also announced it will be consolidating its regional operations from six locations down to three. The new regional operations will be based in North America, China, and a third operation known as Associated Regions, which will combine four current regional operations including Japan, Asia, South America, and Europe.

Honda said the change would help it "execute its electrification strategies and strengthen operations for each region based on its global strategy".

The new plans build on a raft of announcements from the Japanese car maker last year, which sought to beef up its presence in the fast expanding EV market.

In April, Honda said it had set a new target to sell two million EVs every year and expand its battery car offering to 30 models by the end of the decade. 

It also said that it planned to invest 5tr yen ($40bn) in its EV business and related software over the next 10 years, a sum which accounts for the lion's share of its total 8tr yen ($64bn) research and development (R&D) budget.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government confirms plan to accelerate roll out of Sustainable Farming Incentive

26 January 2023 • 6 min read
03

'Don't bank on it': UK banks under fire for financing fossil fuel expansion

25 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

A SAF bet? Conservative MPs urge government to strengthen 'Jet Zero' plans

25 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

Could timber workplaces help draw people back to the office?

25 January 2023 • 10 min read

More on Automotive

Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans
Automotive

Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans

Recharge Industries is reportedly interested in rescuing embattled project to build a major electric vehicle battery plant in northern England

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 January 2023 • 3 min read
'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition
Automotive

'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Labour suggests latest figures from DfT reveal that government is falling 'far behind' in the race to deliver on its EV charger goals

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start
Automotive

Faraday Challenge: UK's EV battery sector receives £27m jump start

The Faraday Battery Challenge has awarded latest wave of funding to 17 UK based firms working on cutting-edge battery innovations

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2023 • 3 min read