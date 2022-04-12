Honda sets sights on selling two million electric vehicles annually by 2030

Honda is aiming to sell two million electric vehicles (EVs) annually and expand its battery car offering to 30 models by the end of the decade, the Japanese carmaker announced today.

As part of its drive achieve carbon neutrality across all its products and corporate activities by mid-century, the firm said it planned to invest 5tr yen ($40bn) in its electric vehicle business and related software over the next 10 years, a sum which accounts for the lion's share of its total 8tr yen ($64bn) research and development (R&D) budget.

The company teased plans introduce a low-cost mini-EV for business from 2024 in Japan, with a price tag of roughly 1m yen ($8,000), a launch which it said would be followed by a string of mini-EVs and EV sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for personal use.

Honda also confirmed plans to launch two mid- to large-size EV models by 2024, as part of its recently-announced partnership with US automaker GM, and to launch as many as 10 new EVs in China by 2027. Meanwhile, it intends to launch an EV platform that would combine hardware and software from 2026.

Honda said the drive to eliminate carbon emissions from its products would require a "multifaceted and multidimensional approach, not just a mere replacing of engines with batteries". It also said it planned to offer a "variety of solutions" to its customers, including swappable batteries and hydrogen.

In addition, Honda is exploring the possibility of creating a joint venture for battery production with GM, and has announced plans to build dedicated EV plants in Guangzhou and Wuhan in China, in addition to creating a "dedicated EV production line" in North America.

Elsewhere, moreover, the company has also confirmed plans to make a series of organisational changes designed to reflect its increased focus on electrification and technology. Honda has traditionally divided up its business via product, such as its motorcycle, automobile and power products divisions, for example. From this fiscal year, however, it plans to organise its operations by the technologies they depend on, with units set to include electrified products and services, battery, mobile power pack, energy, hydrogen, and software and connected technologies, it explained. Honda said the grouping of multiple products under the technologies that service them would enable it to offer greater value to customers.

The move comes just a few weeks after Ford announced it was separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy car unit, arguing the move would allow it to accelerate roll-out of its zero emission range.

And in related news, rival Japanese automaker Nissan has partnered with US space agency NASA with a view to developing next-generation, solid-state batteries which they claim can recharge far quicker than most EV batteries on the market today.

They believe the battery would require half as much space as that required for conventional lithium-ion batteries within an EV, and would also able to fully recharge within just 15 minutes, rather than several hours, according to a statement put out by Nissan on Friday.

The carmaker touted the solid-state batteries as a "game changing technology" that could accelerate the popularity of electric vehicles due to their fast charging rates and low cost, predicting the they could be used in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks.

The automotive giant calculates the cost of the solid-state battery packs could be brought down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028, and $65 per kWh thereafter, which it said would deliver cost parity between EVs and gasoline vehicles.

Pilot production of the battery is expected in the 2024 fiscal year in the Kanagawa region of Japan, with a view to starting commercial production of EVs using the batteries by 2028, Nissan said.

"Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilise this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president of R&D at Nissan.