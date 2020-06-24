haulage
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
The big truck makers are starting to take electric trucks seriously
Having let start-ups seed the market, some of the world's largest truck manufacturers are now rushing to deliver their own electric models
Telsa rival Nikola Motor unveils hydrogen lorry for Europe
The Nikola Tre is a long-range low-emission truck destined for the European Market