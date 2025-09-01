'UK first': DP World launches low carbon fuel programme for trucks

Trial aims to support truck operators transition to low carbon fuels ahead of switching to electric at its London and Southampton ports
Logistics giant DP World has announced the launch of a "UK industry first" low carbon truck programme (LCTP) to help haulage operators transition to low carbon fuels, paving the way for emissions savings...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis