Government revs up £7m green freight innovation fund

The government has this week launched a new £7m fund designed to enhance efficiency and curb emissions across the UK freight industry.

The Department for Transport said the Freight Innovation Fund (FIF) is set to provide up to 36 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with grants to support innovative new projects that can make freight more efficient, resilient, and sustainable.

Areas of focus for the fund include technologies and processes that can optimise the transport of containers and improve how freight moves between rail, road, and maritime transport.

"Our freight industry is vital to underpinning the economy and keeps Britain moving, so it is crucial we invest in new innovations to make it greener and quicker," said Roads Minister Richard Holden. "This fund will accelerate new ideas and technologies, helping to develop a future pipeline of innovations that can be rolled out to create jobs and allow everyone to get their goods faster and easier."

The innovation fund was announced last year as part of the government's Future of Freight Plan, but the government yesterday confirmed the fund - which is being managed by the Connected Places Catapult - is now seeking applications for funding.

The Department for Transport said the fund would look to support ideas and technologies that can help drive down emissions and address three long-standing issues facing the freight sector: a lack of large-scale cross-industry data collection and sharing between different modes of freight transport; difficulties in integrating different forms of transport and breaking large consignments into smaller shipments; and the challenge of improving in freight distribution in ports across different transport modes.

"Each year in the UK, we transport 1.6 billion tonnes of freight using many different modes of transport, and it has never been quicker or easier," said Nicola Yates, CEO at the Connected Places Catapult. "The freight sector makes a huge contribution to our economy and contributes significantly to domestic carbon emissions.

"We are delighted to be working with Department for Transport to launch this freight innovation fund as part of their future of freight strategy. The fund will help us to work with innovators and industry partners to develop a pipeline of technology and data innovations that will tackle the freight sector's emerging needs, ensuring that resilience, efficiency and carbon reduction are core to the sector's future."

Kate Jennings, policy director at Logistics UK, said the fund would help deliver on growing customer demand for low carbon logistics.

"Efficient logistics is vital to the UK and, as a sector, businesses are innovating to drive down emissions while ensuring the availability of the products households, businesses and public services rely on every day," she said. "Achievement of the UK's net zero target is a challenge our members are committed to, but this will require continued partnership between the government and industry to achieve. This innovation fund will be a welcome route for our member organisations to develop and access the technologies needed for goods to be moved in an increasingly green and cost-efficient way."