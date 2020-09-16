Scania debuts electric lorry that can travel from London to Birmingham on a single charge

HGV giant hails 250km range of new electric model, as it promises to help meet growing demand for emissions-free haulage

Scania has launched its first ever electric truck, boasting a range of up to 250 kilometres on a single charge.

The company said the impressive range meant electric vehicle technologies are now ready to meet the demands of the haulage industry, with the distance on offer between charges and fast charging times meaning the electric model can fit in with drivers' break times, so as to enable zero emission and cost effective journeys.

The truck is available with the option of either five or nine batteries, boasting a total of 165kWh or 300kWh installed capacity, respectively. Without a bulky combustion engine, space for the batteries has been freed up with more units mounted on the chassis frame, the company explained.

The five battery model has a range of 130 km, but the larger capacity model can cover ranges of up to 250km.

"Sustainable emission-free transport is an increasing requirement for transport companies," said Anders Lampinen, director of new technologies at Scania. "Acquiring an electric truck is not just an investment in the customer's fleet, but also in its brand and market. The electric truck enables the customer to stay ahead of the competition, learn about infrastructural challenges and start adapting for the future."

Scania's battery electric truck comes equipped with a CCS charging connector to charge from the electric grid. With 130 kW DC charging, the five battery packs will be charged in less than 55 minutes and the nine batteries in less than 100 minutes. The lorry's batteries can also be recharged by regenerative braking, using the energy which would otherwise be lost as heat from the vehicles brake discs.

Scania is one of a growing fleet of companies targeting the haulage market with zero emission technologies, as leading retail and logistics firms step up demand for electric models as they work to cut emissions, fuel costs, and air pollution.