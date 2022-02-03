BP snaps up 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd

BP has today announced the acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd, the UK's largest provider of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels.

The oil giant said the investment - financial details for which were not disclosed - would support Green Biofuels expansion as it works to encourage more firms to switch from diesel to lower emission biofuels. The deal will also expand BP's global biofuels portfolio, in line with its strategic goal of expanding its bioenergy businesses in support of its wide net zero emission goals.

Founded in 2013, Green Biofuels is the UK's largest provider of HVO, having delivered over 55 million litres of HVO products to the UK market over the past two years.

The company claims that the use of HVO fuels in diesel engines can typically reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 87 per cent while also improving local air quality.

In-field and controlled environment independent tests have shown that compared to standard diesel emissions, Green Biofuels' HVO Gd+ fuel, achieves up to 85 per cent reductions of particulates and up to 30 per cent reductions of nitrogen oxides emissions.

"We are delighted to be working with Green Biofuels, who are at the forefront of HVO supply in the UK market, providing their customers with solutions to help them take steps to decarbonise today," said Sven Boss-Walker, senior vice president for refining and products trading at BP. "We look forward to supporting their continuing growth and working together on these immediately available alternatives. This investment further expands our biofuels portfolio, as we transition to become an integrated energy company."

His comments were echoed by William Tebbit, CEO of Green Biofuels, who said: "Our mission is to support the net zero energy transition by providing an immediate solution that makes a difference to carbon and air pollution emissions today. Our fuels provide businesses the time to transition to new technologies when they are proven both economically and operationally. We are proud to be partnering with a company like BP, which recognises the urgency of making positive changes now."

Biofuels remain controversial in some quarters, with critics arguing that growing demand for feedstocks is having a knock on impact on land use that can lead to higher emissions.

In related news, leading road haulier company MJD today announced it had completed a full transition to running on HVO fuels through the use of GD+ in a move that is expected to cut emissions by 17,000 metric tonnes of CO2e per year.

The switch is the result of a programme run by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), a customer of MJD, which has seen the drinks giant encourage its third party partners to transition to lower carbon solutions.

"We know that it's only by working in partnership across our supply chain that we can make a meaningful impact in tackling climate change," said Javier Sanchez Gandarias, vice president for customer service and supply chain at CCEP in the UK. "We have set ourselves the target of reducing emissions across our value chain by 30 per cent by 2030 and this initiative forms an important part of achieving this aim.

"The transition to more environmentally-friendly haulage systems like GD+ HVO forms an important part of our This is Forward sustainability strategy and our overall ambition to reach net zero by 2040 ,and we will continue to work with our suppliers to find new ways to make a difference."

