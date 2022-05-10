Freight industry urges government to ensure rapid charging network is HGV-ready

The UK government's current plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging network may struggle to keep pace with growing demand from the emerging fleet of zero emissions heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), leading to higher road transport decarbonisation costs.

That is the stark warning contained in a new report developed by grid operator National Grid in partnership with the transport and freight industries, which argues that a relatively small increase in the government's £950m Rapid Charging Fund (RCF) could drastically boost HGV recharging and hydrogen refuelling capacity on the UK's motorway network.

National Grid's previous proposals for a fast-charging network was supported by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) in March 2020 through its RCF, which has underpinned a £950m investment programme to deliver fast charging to more than 110 motorway service areas (MSA) over the next five years.

However, today's analysis investigates whether the planned upgrades to grid infrastructure and the roll out of new charge points will be able to support the anticipated increase in demand from fleets of zero emission HGVs.

It found that while 70 to 90 per cent of zero emissions HGVs will be charged or re-fuelled overnight in their depot or at their destinations, the remaining 10 to 30 per cent will require access to on-route charging.

National Grid's modelling found 53 to 78 per cent of on-route charging and hydrogen re-fuelling could be provided at no extra cost to the RCF, if transmission connection solutions such as existing substations are used. However, a small marginal cost increase in the RCF of three to 16 per cent could provide the necessary capacity for all the remaining sites across England.

"The switch to fully decarbonised road transport will only happen if we have the right wires in the right place, at the right time," said Graeme Cooper, head of future markets at National Grid. "Our analysis shows the importance of digging once and in the right location. Planning future charging infrastructure around connections to the transmission system can bring cost savings and reductions in the amount of infrastructure required."

The report argues further potential cost savings could be realised by coordinating the roll out of new rapid charge points with the on-going Zero Emission Road Freight Trial (ZERFT). It also highlights how other sectors, such as the coach network, could take advantage of rapid charging infrastructure that is right-sized to accommodate demand from HGVs.

The report was welcomed by a number of leading HGV manufacturers that are ramping up plans to deliver new zero emissions models in the coming years.

"We're bringing trucks like the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros Long Haul to market, but the provision of suitable HGV charging infrastructure on the UK's Strategic Road Network is essential to the success of Daimler Truck's decarbonisation strategy," said James Venables, eConsultancy Manager at Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK. "Collaboration is key for our customers to meet their zero-emission goals."

His comments were echoed by Andrew Scott, head of electric mobility at Renault Trucks, who urged the government to consider boosting its rapid charging funding.

"The work of National Grid indicates that such a charging infrastructure could be facilitated through a modest extension of Project Rapid," he said. "We believe this would be a very strategic and worthwhile investment which would significantly increase confidence in and take-up of decarbonised commercial vehicle solutions."