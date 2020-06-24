Greener UK
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Brexit Deal: Government faces growing calls to beef up environmental protections
As government loses crunch vote on rushed timetable for Withdrawal Agreement Bill, MPs table amendment to stop backsliding on environmental standards
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
'Pretty grim': Greener UK slam Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as 'bad for the environment'
Prime Minister's plan would end commitment to level playing field with EU on environmental standards, sparking serious concerns among green campaigners
Threat to post-Brexit environmental safeguards escalating, green groups warn
Quarterly Brexit Risk Tracker from Greener UK group concludes environmental standards 'under greatest threat since start of Brexit process'
Green groups urge leadership candidates to prioritise climate emergency, but are they listening?
Alliance of 43 civil society groups call on Conservative and Liberal Democrat leadership candidates to explain how they intend to tackle escalating environmental threats
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
Investing in the environment is an investment in people
Greener UK's Ruth Chambers and Maddy Carroll argue the government's backing for a net zero transition needs to be accompanied by a similarly bold move on environmental protection
Theresa May reiterates green guarantees as she delivers new Brexit pitch
But the Prime Minster's latest proposals appear to contain no strengthening of her offer on post-Brexit environmental protections
Green Brexit: As 'no deal' risks escalate, environmental protections edge forward
CBI and TUC write joint letter warning PM "we cannot overstate the gravity of this crisis for firms and working people"
Threat of 'no deal' environment shock recedes as MPs vote against crashing out of EU
MPs will vote today on extending Article 50 as May prepares to bring her deal to the Commons for a third time
Red alert: Calls grow for stronger Green Brexit governance framework
Greener UK says key areas at 'high risk', IEMA warns proposed framework has so many holes it looks 'like a colander', and one of the architects of the Climate Change Act calls for a fundamental re-think
Reports: Government considers green amendment to rally Brexit deal support
But commentators warn Labour backbench amendment on environmental protections would not be legally binding
Report: Brexit chaos fuels fears over on-going environmental risks
Greener UK Risk Tracker argues that with less than four months to go until the UK leaves the EU huge uncertainties remain over the future of environmental safeguards
Brexit: Greener UK sets out blueprint for target-driven Environment Bill
Coalition of green groups calls for legally binding targets, mandated progress reports, and green trading arrangements to provide backbone of new flagship legislation
Greener UK: Campaign groups set out four 'green benchmarks' for Brexit
Greener UK sets out four key benchmarks for ensuring a Green Brexit amid increased fears the UK risks crashing out of the EU without a deal
From frackers to Royal Babies: Green Great Britain Week kicks off in face of competing priorities
Start of flagship event championing green growth coincides with start of fracking operations in Lancashire
The coming months will determine the fate of the government's 'Green Brexit'
Benjamin Halfpenny of Greener UK argues the crunch point is approaching for the government's Green Brexit ambitions
Fears for Green Brexit persist despite Environment Bill, campaigners warn
Threat of a 'no deal' Brexit is amplifying concerns that a Green Brexit might be a mirage, latest GreenerUK risk tracker warns
Brexit: Government compromise affords green watchdog more powers
Watchdog will get legal enforcement powers under amendment, but green groups say compromise still doesn't go far enough to guarantee environmental standards
'Green Brexit': 'Tentative' progress but much uncertainty remains, Greener UK warns
Coalition of 13 UK green groups welcomes 'tentative' progress on plastics, agriculture, and chemicals, but warns of ongoing uncertainty over enforcement of post-Brexit environmental laws
Time running out to fulfil 'green Brexit' promise, warn green groups
Witha year to go until the UK leaves the EU, Greener UK coalition slams ministers for failing to back up pledges on post-Brexit environmental safeguards