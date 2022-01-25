'Defining moment': UK's post-Brexit green watchdog comes into full force

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) was granted its full legal powers yesterday, meaning the UK's post-Brexit green watchdog is now fully ready to start holding the government's environmental actions to account.

The OEP, designed to provide independent scrutiny and enforcement of the UK's environmental laws, became a legal entity when the Environment Act came into force last November. However, it was only yesterday that the parts of the Act which endow the OEP with legal powers and functions came into force.

The green watchdog is tasked with regulating the UK's environmental laws, investigating suspected breaches of the law by public authorities, and enforcing compliance, in addition to reviewing government progress against environmental targets.

Ruth Chambers, senior parliamentary affairs associate at Greener UK, a coalition of 12 environmental organisations, said the launch of the OEP was a major milestone for environmental protection in England and Wales.

"The journey to get to this point has not been easy, with many challenges and times of jeopardy, making this a defining moment for our environmental governance," she wrote in a blog post published yesterday.

Chambers noted that the launch of the OEP would plug "significant parts" of the environmental governance gap created when the UK left the EU.

For much of the period between the UK's departure from the EU on 1 January 2021 and the final passage of the Environment Act last Autumn, the OEP existed as an interim body within the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, where it oversaw the government's environmental action on a non-statutory basis.

However, campaigners and some businesses remain concerned over the new agency's ability to hold government to account for its performance against environmental targets and its compliance with environmental rules and regulations.

"The real test of success for the OEP will be its impact and how effective it is in persuading and encouraging public authorities to fulfil their legal obligations on the environment," Chambers said. "With the state of nature in freefall and our air, water and soil quality in peril, the OEP will have its work cut out. Expectations are high and we expect the OEP to be proactive and fearless, and to use its powers wisely and transparently."

Chambers also paid tribute to the campaigners and MPs who had campaigned over several years for the OEP to be given greater powers, funding, and independence.

"Thanks to the scrupulous efforts of environmental NGOs and parliamentarians of all parties, across the Houses of Commons and Lords, the government was forced to make several welcome commitments on the OEP," she said. "These must now be realised as quickly as possible."

Chambers called on the government to publish the OEP's first five-year indicative budget, and ringfence it to make it impervious to future spending reviews. "The budget should also have enough flexibility so that, as the OEP finds its feet and learns more about what resources it will need to work well, this initial baseline can be supplemented as necessary," she wrote.

The news comes as the government continues to face criticism over its enforcement of environmental regulations. In recent weeks, the Guardian and the ENDS Report have run a series of articles based on testimony from insiders detailing how steep long term budget cuts at the Environment Agency have compromised its ability to investigate pollution incidents and enforce some environmental laws.

