Green and health groups lodge legal complaint over missing government targets

The government is facing yet more legal action over its environmental strategy, after a coalition of green and health groups today formally submitted a complaint to the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) alleging Defra has acted unlawfully by missing the legal deadline to set new targets through the Environment Act.

More than 30 organisations have signed the complaint, including National Trust, The Wildlife Trusts, the RSPCA, ZSL, Greenpeace, Asthma & Lung UK, and the Greener UK group.

It calls on the recently launched OEP to formally investigate Defra's failure to set new targets covering areas such as biodiversity loss, water pollution, waste and recycling, and air quality ahead of a statutory deadline of 31 October.

The government acknowledged last month that it would miss the deadline, arguing that a large number of responses to its consultation on the new targets had meant that it was "not possible to publish the updated environmental targets as originally intended by the end of October 2022".

The failure to meet the deadline, which was set through the government's Environment Act, prompted accusations from campaigners that the government was guilty of a "dereliction of duty" that would jeopardise the chances of it delivering on its overarching environmental goals to reverse the decline of nature by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The coalition of green and health groups responded to the missed deadline by writing directly to Defra to request the department publishes a timeframe for introducing the promised targets, outline what measures the government would take to avoid missing such deadlines in future, and instigate an independent review into why the deadline was missed.

Defra responded to the letter on 24 November, indicating it would "work at pace" to get the targets in place, but it failed to provide a specific timescale and failed to acknowledge that in missing the deadline the government had broken the law. The proposal for an independent review of why the deadline was missed was also dismissed.

Consequently, the group has today decided to submit a formal complaint to the OEP, arguing that the government has broken the law and warning that Defra's focus on the need for the targets to be 'deliverable' rather than produce a significant improvement to England's natural environment suggests the eventual targets could end up being insufficiently ambitious.

The groups also warned that the failure to publish the new targets could have a knock on impact on a separate legal deadline for the government to publish an Environmental Improvement Plan by 31 January 2023.

"The government was elected on a promise to improve the environment for future generations, but its own legal foundations for doing this have been missing for a month," said Ruth Chambers of the Greener UK coalition, adding that the missing targets appeared to be part of a pattern at Defra. "A deposit return for drinks containers, alongside a new plan for vital environmental principles, are also stuck in the long grass," she said. "It reflects a culture of delay in the environment department when we can't afford one. The government needs to get a move on and publish genuinely ambitious targets as soon as possible."

Matt Browne, head of Policy and Advocacy at Wildlife and Countryside Link, said the missed deadline risks undermining confidence in the government's wider environmental policy agenda. "Within a year of passing it, the government has broken the key part of the Environment Act which would have seen new targets set to clean up our air, improve water quality and stop the decline of our wildlife," he said. "Following repeated failures to set a new timeline for these targets, we have no other option but to complain to the watchdog the government itself created for scrutiny of its environmental work."

The lack of clarity also risks undermining investment in key parts of the green economy, given the eventual targets are expected to provide insight into the pace of policy action that can be expected in areas such as air and water quality, waste and recycling, and biodiversity protection.

The OEP can now decide to investigate the complaint and, if the delay in publishing the required targets continues, choose to take enforcement action against the government.

Defra was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The complaint is the third legal action against a key component of the government's environmental policy programme to be launched this week. It follows confirmation the Marine Conservation Society has joined a legal challenge that alleges the government's Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan 2022 is insufficiently robust in tackling sewage overflows. Moreover, WWF and ClientEarth announced yesterday they have lodged their own complaint with the OEP over the Environment Agency's allege failure to impose sanctions on farmers found guilty of breaching nitrate pollution rules.

The latest wave of complaints follow previous successful legal actions that saw courts rule that the government's net zero and air quality strategies were insufficiently detailed and required updating.