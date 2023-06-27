'A sad day': Hundreds of UK green laws for the chop as EU Retained Law Bill passes final hurdle

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government again rejects Lords' attempts to add environmental protections to Retained EU Law Bill, but agrees to consult publicly over future changes to EU-derived law

The government's controversial drive to ditch hundreds of UK laws originally derived from the European Union by the end of the year has passed the final legislative hurdle in Parliament, despite warnings...

Michael Holder
