Environment Act: Office for Environmental Protection officially launched

The independent public body for holding the government to account over its environmental commitments has become a legal entity.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) announced yesterday it has been legally established, following the passage of the Environment Act 2021 last week.

The OEP aims to be fully operational in the New Year, when it expects Parliament formally enable the OEP's powers and functions in law.

Once fully functional, the OEP will monitor the government's adherence to environmental laws, investigate suspected failures in its application, enforce compliance, and review government progress against environmental targets. The OEP will also offer independent advice and oversight on the law and other environmental matters.

Since July, the OEP has existed as an interim body within Defra to oversee the government's environmental action on a non-statutory basis, following the UK's withdrawal from the EU bodies that previously oversaw environmental laws. The interim body is led by the designate OEP board, chaired by Dame Glenys Stacey, solicitor and former chief regulator of Ofqual.

The OEP said that while it awaits the award of its functional powers in the new year it will develop its strategic approach, building on this week's publication of its Governance Framework, outlining how the body will make its decisions.

Commenting on the news, Ruth Chambers, senior parliamentary affairs associate at Greener UK, a coalition of 12 environmental organisations, said: "Last week we celebrated the passing of the first dedicated Environment Act for nearly 30 years, which will establish a new system of environmental governance. Today, is another important milestone as the Office for Environmental Protection now exists as in a legal form. It will need sufficient freedom and funds to hold governments and public authorities to account."

Last week, Greener UK warned the body's independence was at risk as the government retains the power to issue 'guidance' over the OEP. The coalition also shared concerns that the Act does not go far enough, despite multiple amendments being made to the Act since it was first proposed in 2018.

The Environment Act was passed last week and establishes legally binding targets for air pollution, waste, and water quality, and promises strengthened biodiversity protection.

However, environmental campaigners criticised the legislation, arguing that it failed to fully replicate protections established under EU law, did not grant sufficient independence and resources to the OEP, and did not crack down sufficiently on environmentally damaging activities, such as the release of sewage into rivers and seas around the UK.