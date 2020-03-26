green mortgages
Inside the plan to turn London's money markets green
BusinessGreen speaks to Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas on body's launch day, as UK ramps up plan to become a global green finance leader
Government unveils £5m fund to spur UK green mortgage innovation
BEIS announces £5m Green Home Finance Innovation Fund alongside £10m competition to help cut costs of home retrofit measures
Report sketches blueprint for Europe-wide green mortgage market
Finance and green building sectors will need to work closely together to develop market for energy efficient mortgages, according to new report from the World Green Building Council
Shaky foundations: UK housing not prepared for climate impacts
Homes across the country will struggle to cope with rising temperatures, floods, and water scarcity, UK climate watchdog warns
'Game-changer': Industry groups unveil green mortgage standards
Alliance of Green Building Councils launch new report detailing how mortgage providers can help accelerate low carbon transition
'Game-changer': Major European banks partner for green mortgage pilot
BNP Paribas, ING Bank, and Société Générale among the banking giants backing new mortgages offering lower interest rates for most energy efficient homes