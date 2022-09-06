Survey reveals pent-up demand for green home loans

The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has today published the results of a new survey revealing how growing numbers of households are looking to enhance the energy efficiency of their property, but are still struggling to access financial products that could help them undertake improvements

The report - titled Property Linked Finance: rising consumer demand for energy efficiency and the need for financial innovation - is based on a survey of 1,800 households across the UK which found that nearly nine in 10 people considered the energy efficiency of their homes to be 'important' or 'very important', up from 83 per cent in previous surveys undertaken before the energy price crisis.

However, only 20 per cent of individuals surveyed this year were ‘likely' or ‘very likely' to use existing types of finance to do upgrade works, and around 50 per cent said they were ‘unlikely' or 'very unlikely' to use loans to deliver improvements.

The GFI said the data "points to heightened demand from consumers for product development to provide the funding homeowners need for upgrades".

As such, the industry-backed group is working on plans for a new Property-Linked Finance (PLF) green loan offer, which sees the finance offer linked to the property, rather than the individual property owner.

The GFI said the approach would directly address the "payback period barrier" whereby, although timescales to recoup savings are shortening due to increasing energy costs, homeowners are deterred from retrofitting as the energy bill savings over their expected time living in the property are not sufficient to make it financially worthwhile. PLF is also secured finance, which enables much longer repayment periods and lower individual repayments.

The approach is modelled on the similar PACE mechanism in the US, which has to date mobilised over $9.8bn of financing towards energy efficiency improvements across 323,000 homes, creating 141,000 skilled jobs in the process.

The new survey suggested there was considerable consumer interest in the approach. Sixty-three per cent of respondents said they were either likely to consider or were neutral towards using a PLF scheme to finance energy efficiency upgrades.

GFI said it was now exploring the viability of different delivery models for Property Linked Finance and would assess how a local pilot scheme could be launched in the near future, potentially as part of its recently announced partnership with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority to pilot a portfolio of energy efficiency solutions for homeowners and landlords.

"At a crucial time, given the pressures of energy security, the cost-of-living crisis and net zero, which all require solutions, Property Linked Finance provides an innovative and scalable financial mechanism which can mobilise capital towards retrofitting upgrades," said Emma Harvey, programme director at the GFI. "We look forward to developing PLF as a solution to decarbonise homes and improve energy efficiency, whilst delivering real progress on net zero."

David Cowdrey, director of external affairs at the MCS Foundation, said PLFs could play a significant role in improving the energy efficiency of British homes. "This type of innovative finance will allow householders to borrow 100 per cent of the money upfront to insulate their homes and install renewable energy," he said. "Not only will it keep homes warm and increase their value; it could also make them more attractive for green mortgages. The unique characteristic is that the finance is linked to the property, rather than the property owner, so on moving home, the loan stays with the property and removes individual risk, a barrier to retrofitting."

The report comes as the new government continues to face calls to come forward with an ambitious new package to accelerate energy efficiency improvements across the UK, as part of the Truss administration's plans to freeze energy prices this winter.

E3G today set out proposals for £5bn of total investment in energy efficiency during this Parliament in order to "lower household, business, and public sector exposure to high gas prices and permanently bring down energy bills". The think tank urged the government to invest £2bn to immediately expand existing energy efficiency schemes, and then confirm a further £3bn over the next three years to launch a new long-term programme to help millions more households undertake energy efficiency upgrades.

It also backed calls for green finance regulatory reform to make it easier for the financial sector to invest in energy efficiency upgrades and the wider clean energy transition.