Halifax Intermediaries embeds EPC data into mortgage application process

Halifax's specialist mortgage arm has today launched a new product designed to spur discussions around energy efficiency between mortgage brokers and people at the start of the homebuying process.

A new Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) capture tool embedded into Halifax Intermediaries' application process for loans is aiming to ensure that a building's energy efficiency rating is recorded at the point of a mortgage or re-mortgage application.

The brand, which is only accessible through mortgage brokers, said the tool will create an opportunity for brokers to have early-stage discussions about home energy efficiency measures and how they can be funded with their clients.

Amanda Bryden, head of intermediaries at Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank, both part of Lloyds Banking Group, said that bringing down the climate impact of the UK's housing stock would be critical to meeting national climate goals.

"The government's goal of achieving net zero by 2050 is getting closer, and a significant part of achieving that is reducing the carbon emissions from the UK's housing stock," she said. "We want to help people who make energy-efficient buying and improvement choices; expanding our green mortgage range helps do that.

"Collecting energy performance certificate information for each home we lend on will help us develop more and better products, policies, and practices in the future, to help borrowers make greener decisions and play their part in cutting the UK's carbon emissions."

Halifax Intermediaries is also one of a growing number of lenders to extend a green mortgage cashback scheme for homebuyers to customers looking to re-mortgage their homes, in a bid to encourage homeowners to enhance the energy efficiency rating of their homes.

From Monday, borrowers looking to re-mortgage a home with a top rating EPC rating of A or B will qualify from £250 cashback from the bank, available through mortgage channels.

The move comes amidst a debate over the effectiveness of EPCs, after the Climate Change Committee (CCC) recently wrote to the government to warn that the EPC system needed updating to more accurately reflect buildings' energy efficiency.

"EPCs are a critically important policy tool for delivering net zero homes, but the present arrangements are not fit for purpose," the CCC letter stated. "The ratings on EPCs are used to define standards and targets for a range of policies aimed at reducing household emissions. However, the current rating metrics are poorly suited to this role and do not provide the clear information people need to understand the energy efficiency of their homes."