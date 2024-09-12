Study: Half of Brits would prefer a low carbon home, but many are 'confused' by cleantech

Around half of UK adults would prefer to move into a low carbon home when the time comes for a change of scene, but Brits are being put off improving the efficiency of their own home by concerns over clean costs, inconvenience, and misinformation, new research from KPMG has claimed.

Published today, a survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Opinium Research on behalf of the consultancy giant found almost two thirds of respondents believe UK households need to reduce emission from their homes.

More than half of those quizzed cited reduced bills as the main benefit of green upgrades, while 44 per cent flagged the potential to waste less energy and reduce climate impacts as key motivators. Around a quarter also identified reduced reliance on oil and gas and achieving a more comfortable home as key benefits.

Yet despite a high level of enthusiasm for lower carbon homes, understanding of new clean technologies is inconsistent, KPMG claimed.

For example, 37 per cent of UK adults admit to knowing nothing about heat pumps, while a quarter of respondents do not believe they are suitable for homes and half believe they will require huge changes to homes in order to function. Similarly, around a fifth of Brits do not believe heat pumps work in really cold weather and a quarter do not think the UK gets enough sunlight to justify solar panels.

In contrast, half of respondents believe solar panels and heat pumps will help save money on energy bills, while over a third believe they will make homes more comfortable. Studies have shown heat pumps can work effectively in all types of domestic buildings and solar panels can generate financial savings for homes right across the country.

"The UK has some of the leakiest, inefficient houses in Europe, and we are already well behind on adopting lower carbon technologies like heat pumps, compared to our neighbours," said Simon Virley, vice chair and head of energy and natural resources at KPMG in the UK. "To date, we have seen a stop-start approach to policymaking in this area. This has led to confused consumers, who widely see the benefits but just don't know where to begin, and a lot of negative messages around costs and disruption have been allowed to fill the vacuum."

KPMG claimed the main deterrent for people making green home improvements that could improve efficiency and lower emissions were upfront costs, which were identified as an issue by almost half of all respondents. Moreover, one-in-five of those quizzed did not think their property would be suitable for upgrades, while a similar number expressed concerns about heat pumps leaving them exposed to higher electricity prices.

Financial support from government was found to be the number one intervention that would encourage households to make upgrades - flagged by a third of respondents - followed by removal of upfront costs through measures such as interest free loans. However, one-in-seven respondents said that they had not given any thought to green tech upgrades at home, while 12 per cent did not know where to look for information.

"A step change is now needed to accelerate the uptake of low-carbon heating solutions and energy efficiency measures in the UK," said Virley. "It requires a fundamentally different approach to overcome the barriers to mass consumer adoption - cost, complexity and convenience - to drive more coordinated delivery, and to unlock much-needed private investment."

In its recent General Election manifesto, Labour promised to invest an extra £6.6bn over the next Parliament - double the previous government's commitment - to upgrade and insulate five million homes.

Under its Warm Homes Plan, the party pledged to offer grants and low interest loans to support households installing insulation, solar panels, batteries, and low carbon heating systems. Moreover, Labour said it would ensure homes in the private rented sector meet minimum energy efficiency requirements by 2030, but stressed "nobody will be forced to rip out their boiler as a result of our plans".

However, campaigners have argued Labour needs to urgently deliver and expand its Warm Homes Plan following the recent confirmation the energy price cap will rise and the government's controversial decision to restrict Winter Fuel payments to all but the poorest pensioners.

In related news, a new report by clean tech firm Kamma has this week warned climate transition planning among the UK's mortgage lenders is "highly inconsistent".

Kamma's analysis of 87 UK mortgage lenders' climate transition plans and survey responses from 22 organisations found 49 per cent of lenders have no climate plan, while just one-in-20 have a plan aligned with the "gold standard" Transition Plan Taskforce framework.

The State of the Climate Transition for UK Mortgage Lenders 2024 ranked Nationwide, Ecology Building Society, Handelsbanken, OneSavings Bank, and Lloyds Banking Group as the lenders with the most comprehensive climate strategies.

However, the report also revealed 71 per cent of lenders analysed did not disclose financed emissions, which is now a legal requirement under the new IFRS standards for climate disclosures.

