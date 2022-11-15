'Greener Home Reward': Barclays builds out green mortgage plans with £2,000 reward offer

Barclays has become the latest bank to launch a new green mortgage pilot scheme, today revealing plans to offer a reward of up to £2,000 to customers that undertake selected home energy efficiency improvements.

Dubbed the Greener Home Reward, the bank said no additional lending was required for customers to take advantage of the offer and all new and existing Barclays UK residential mortgage customers were eligible.

Under the scheme, customers can choose to install any one of several different energy-saving home improvements, including installing an air-source heat pump, double or triple-glazed windows, solar panels, or home insulation.

A cash reward of £2,000 is available for households installing air source heat pump or biomass boiler, while payments of £1,000 are on offer for those installing solar or energy storage technologies or solid wall insulation and £500 is available for those installing other forms of insulation or double or triple glazing. Barclays said any home improvements must be completed by a TrustMark-registered business or tradesperson.

"There is a clear need to improve the energy efficiency of UK housing, but as our data indicates, cost remains a barrier to turning desire into action," said C.S. Venkatakrishnan, chief executive at Barclays Bank. "We hope this pilot will go some way towards encouraging consumers to make energy efficiency-related home improvements."

The launch of the new pilot scheme comes alongside the results of a new survey from Barclays, which highlights some of the barriers that are stopping homeowners from investing in energy saving measures.

The survey of 2,000 homeowners found that three quarters intend to make energy efficiency-related changes to their homes, with 90 per cent hoping to make improvements within five years.

But 73 per cent of respondents said they were unable to afford energy efficiency-related changes currently, while 56 per cent said they lack sufficient cashflow to pay for the upfront costs associated with many energy-saving measures. The perceived lack of immediate return on investment, or 'payback period', also played into the decision-making process, with 23 per cent admitting this puts them off.

"When weighing up the costs and benefits of retrofitting, a behavioural bias called 'hyperbolic discounting' often comes into play, which in essence means that we tend to prefer smaller, immediate rewards over larger payoffs further down the line," explained Dr Pete Brooks, Barclays Behavioural Economist. "With the expected payback period for some home improvements clocking in at over a decade, these larger options may be overlooked. Even if the long-term benefits might be greater, the end result is often inaction.

"To overcome this, our latest initiative helps provide a more immediate reward to our residential mortgage customers to help with the cost of making energy efficiency-related home improvements. Couple this with providing helpful information to consumers to help them make informed choices and we hope to encourage more people to overcome their human biases."

The offer is the latest in a series of initiatives from leading banks and mortgage providers designed to encourage more households to take steps to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. For example, just last week Halifax announced it had teamed up with energy company Octopus to offer a £1,000 Green Living Reward towards the cost of a new air source heat pump, while a number of lenders are also offering more attractive interest rates to households that commit to undertaking energy efficiency improvements.

The emerging green mortgages market is seen as key to driving the uptake of domestic energy efficiency improvements and can also help mortgage providers reduce default rates at a time when energy bills are expected to rise again from early next year.