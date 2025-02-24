Study: UK net zero economy growth rate hits 10 per cent

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Study: UK net zero economy growth rate hits 10 per cent

New report from CBI Economics and The Data City reveals businesses focused on the net zero transition are growing much faster than the wider economy

The UK's net zero economy continued to accelerate last year, growing 10 per cent, employing over 950,000 people, and delivering £83.1bn in Gross Value Added (GVA). That is according to a new report...

