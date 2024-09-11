West Yorkshire's £8.1bn green economy tipped for 'massive growth'

West Yorkshire's burgeoning green industries generated more than £8.1bn for the region's economy last year, laying the foundations for further "massive growth" in the coming years, according to a new government-backed report published today.

Developed by non-profit development agency Green Economy, the report estimates West Yorkshire's green technologies and services sector encompasses over 2,900 businesses employing 53,000 people, covering industries such as renewables and electric vehicles (EVs).

It values the sector at £8.1bn in revenues in 2023 and predicts it will enjoy "massive growth" of more than a third - 37 per cent - to reach £11.1bn by 2026, driven by the expansion of a range of industries, including wind energy, green buildings, alternative fuels, carbon finance, geothermal energy, and air-source heat pumps.

The forecast follows estimated sales growth for the sector of over six per cent annually since 2020, which the report said had been driven by "a combination of factors".

It said legislative drivers such as the proposed phase out of new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035 and national plans to ramp up energy efficient retrofitting of draughty homes were leading to increased demand for green products and services, alongside programmes funded by the local council.

According to the report, West Yorkshire's top green sub-sectors last year were wind energy, which generated around £1.25bn in revenue and employed almost 7,000 staff across 422 firms, followed by the building technologies sector, which secured almost £900m in sales across 377 firms employing over 7,300 people.

The third biggest sub-sector by sales was alternatively fuelled vehicles, which generated £877m in revenue across the region while employing almost 5,600 people at 326 businesses.

Amy House, Green Economy's director, said the report's findings "should leave nobody in doubt over the enormous contribution the green tech and services sector makes to West Yorkshire's economy".

"Coupled with rising exports and the expected growth in sales among emerging sectors including carbon finance, geothermal and air-source heat pumps the report delivers a hugely positive trajectory," she said.

However, House also warned that "now is not a time to be complacent", highlighting opportunities for the further employment growth across the region's burgeoning green industries.

"Employment in West Yorkshire's GTS sector in 2023 only accounted for 2.1 per cent of the city-region's workforce, compared to 5.9 per cent for England," she said. "It is therefore imperative whether you are a sole trader or a large company that you join the decarbonisation revolution and enlist the free support of experts like Green Economy so we can collectively plug skills gaps, create more high-quality local jobs and ensure the region grows by using their own supply chain."

Elsewhere, the report highlights significant revenues from green technology exports from the region, which were valued at £500m last year, accounting for almost three per cent of the UK's total green technology exports in 2023.

The three largest green exporting sub-sectors were energy from waste, which secured almost £90m in export deals, followed by alternative fuels at £72.2m, and alternatively fuelled vehicles at just over £50m.

The green economy project is funded through the UK government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund with support from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tacy Brabin.

The Mayor's business adviser Mandy Ridyard welcomed the report's findings, which she said demonstrated how "West Yorkshire's green sector is booming", adding that it is "fantastic to see further growth on the horizon".

"As we work to deliver net zero by 2038, we're investing now to ensure that people have the skills they need to secure the good, well-paid, green jobs of the future," she said. "Unleashing this huge opportunity for green growth will help us build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire for people and business."

