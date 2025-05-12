London Stock Exchange puts value of global green economy at $7.9tr

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
London Stock Exchange puts value of global green economy at $7.9tr

Report confirms global green economy has enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the past decade, putting it second only to technology as the world's fastest growing sector

The global green economy defied on-going market volatility to grow rapidly last year from a collective valuation of $7.2tr at the start of 2024 to $7.9tr a year later. That is according to the annual...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Green Party: Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns to stand in leadership race

Global Briefing: COP30 President urges governments to move 'from vision to reality'

More on Investment

Accountants' group calls for more demanding UK sustainability reporting rules
Investment

Accountants' group calls for more demanding UK sustainability reporting rules

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) argues the government's proposed Sustainability Reporting Standards are not comprehensive enough, reports Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 08 May 2025 • 4 min read
ScottishPower secures £1.35bn for UK grid upgrade projects
Investment

ScottishPower secures £1.35bn for UK grid upgrade projects

Debt financing package includes £600m from the National Wealth Fund, alongside funding from a range of banks and investors

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read
Pension schemes 'pulling ahead' of sponsors on ESG progress, LawDeb says
Investment

Pension schemes 'pulling ahead' of sponsors on ESG progress, LawDeb says

Research finds finance leaders believe pension schemes are taking a lead on environmental targets and social impact

Holly Roach, Professional Pensions
clock 07 May 2025 • 2 min read