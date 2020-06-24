Green Deal
Von der Leyen puts climate policy staff at heart of European Commission
Commission President-elect appoints Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice President for an EU Green Deal
Scrapping of insulation scheme in 2013 has cost households £3.7bn, Labour claims
Installation of home insulation has plummeted since Warm Front Scheme was scrapped in 2013, which may have led to millions of tonnes of additional CO2 emissions
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
Energy efficiency alone could deliver global emissions peak and slash bills by $500bn, IEA predicts
Energy efficiency could prove a climate saviour according to the IEA, and yet the policy action needed to help realise huge savings is weakening
Landlords to face limited upgrade bill under proposed changes to energy efficiency rules
Government consults on removing exemption for landlords unable to access 'no cost' financing, but campaigners remain frustrated at decision to cap costs at £2,500
Green Investment Group launches 'pay-as-you save' green energy offer
New Energy Solutions service will provide upfront funding for businesses looking to install energy efficiency and renewables technology
'No-cost' financing push hints at green shoots for energy efficiency market
A new green no-cost financing deal for business energy efficiency from JRP Solutions launched this week - could we start to see more such offerings?
Green Deal availability set to scupper landlords hunting for energy efficiency exemptions
Green Deal Finance Company confirms Green Deal is available nationwide to all qualifying applicants, quashing fears lack of 'no-cost' funding could offer landlords an escape from energy efficiency rules
Landlords should not be allowed to dodge energy efficiency rules
Ground-breaking energy efficiency legislation risks being left with loopholes large enough for thousands of homes to slip through - the government must act
Green Deal Finance Company plans new name to banish memories of failed policy
Re-launched company will ditch 'tarnished' Green Deal brand later this year in favour of new company name
What's in a name? How a major rebrand could help the Green Deal hit home
New Green Deal offering needs to ditch the scheme's 'tarnished' reputation and create a brand people will trust, says CEO Kilian Pender
Green Deal Finance Company restarts loan offer
Revived energy efficiency financing company recommences loan activity as part of soft launch
Green Deal Finance Company teams up with Abundance for £5m fund-raising push
Re-launched company announces plan to raise £5m in debt finance through ISA-eligible retail bond
Green Deal Finance Company prepares to re-start issuing energy-saving loans
Recently acquired company poised to start originating loans again as part of ambitious expansion plans
Meet the man out to save the Green Deal
Kilian Pender, chief executive of the Green Deal Finance Company, reveals his ambitious plans to revive the energy efficiency loan scheme and transform the UK's housing stock
Could Green Deal 2.0 succeed where the government failed?
Greenstone Finance boss reveals plan for revived energy efficiency pay-as-you-save scheme
Revived Green Deal set to be rolled out 'across the country'
Green Deal Finance Company acquired by Greenstone Finance Limited and Aurium Capital Markets in £40m deal
Could building energy efficiency policy focus deliver a £45bn boost to UK?
Association for Conservation of Energy and Regulatory Assistance Project say UK in danger of missing Fifth Carbon Budget without urgent green building policy action
Pressure mounts on government to publish long-awaited energy efficiency review
Labour MP Steve McCabe calls on government to publish the Bonfield Review - originally due in April - as soon as possible
Households should be offered 'Help to Improve' energy efficiency loans, say Tory modernisers
New report from think tank Bright Blue recommends introduction of 'Help to Improve' loans and minimum energy performance standards for properties at the point of sale
We need a new Green Deal
Bright Blue's Sam Hall argues a major overhaul of domestic energy efficiency policy is essential if the UK is to meet its carbon targets
Why Lendlease believes the future of housing lies in low-cost, low-carbon homes
Property giant reveals why cheap, green homes are becoming a business necessity for urban developers
The Green Deal was no deal for consumers
Enhabit's Akta Raja considers where it all went wrong for the Green Deal
MPs accuse government energy efficiency schemes of wasting public money
Public Affairs Committee criticises "wildly optimistic" forecast of demand for Green Deal loans