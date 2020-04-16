EU stands by climate plan, as G20 pledges to deliver 'environmentally sustainable' recovery

Leaked documents reveal the EU is likely to delay some parts of its Green Deal work programme, but 2030 climate targets remains a top priority

The European Commission is set to update its environmental work programme in the next few weeks, as officials work to focus resources on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to leaked documents seen by Euractiv, work on the climate policies that underpin the Commission's flagship Green Deal programme are to remain a top priority, further fuelling hopes the bloc can deliver on early pledges from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and key member states to deliver a green recovery package.

However, the documents also confirm that some components of the Green Deal strategy are set to be delayed until 2021.

"Given the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission is currently reviewing its work programme for 2020," an EU spokesperson told the Brussels-based newswire. "A new programme will be published in the coming weeks."

The leaked document suggests that work to update the bloc's Sustainable Finance Strategy, deliver a new 2030 Climate Target Plan, and introduce a new building renovation programme should continue with a view to delivery by the third quarter of the year.

Specifically, the document noted that the Sustainable Finance Strategy and renovation programme would play a key role in any post-Covid recovery plan, while the 2030 emissions targets are deemed "a pivotal element of the Commission's climate policy".

However, the report also suggests that work on the European Climate Pact, a planned review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive, the promised 'Farm to Fork' sustainable food strategy, the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, and a number of industry-focused programmes for the offshore wind, smart grid, chemicals, and smart mobility sectors could all be delayed until later in the year.

Meanwhile, a handful of projects are set to be delayed until 2021, including the EU's climate adaptation strategy, work on a new forest strategy, initiatives to promote sustainable aviation and maritime fuels, and the programme to empower consumers through the green transition.

The changes come amidst a fierce lobbying battle in Brussels with some businesses, governments, and campaign groups calling for a redoubling of decarbonisation efforts in response to the coronavirus crisis, and others pushing for delays to key initiatives or a watering down of environmental programmes.

A letter last week from leading business lobby group BusinessEurope to Executive Vice-President for a European Green Deal Frans Timmermans called on the Commission to pause any consultations on environmental policies, arguing businesses and policymakers had to focus on combatting the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic does not change our commitment to make the European Green Deal a true success," the letter from BusinessEurope's Markus Beyrer stated. "European businesses remain fully on board with the EU ambition of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (climate neutrality) to reach the objectives of the Paris Agreement and shifting Europe to a fully functioning circular economy. That is why the European Green Deal ambition will have to be deeply anchored into the future European recovery plan, making sure that it secures investments in financing the energy, environment and climate programmes."

But he added that with Europe facing "an unprecedented human and economic crisis" and as such the group is calling on the European Commission to extend all non-essential environment and climate-related consultations for stakeholder engagement such as inception impact assessments and public consultations that are currently active or planned for the next two months, as well as to extend certain deadlines to implement EU legislation.

In related news, G20 Finance Ministers yesterday issued a communique following a virtual conference to discuss the global economic response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a surprise move all members of the G20 backed a statement that not only suspended debt repayments from least developed and developing nations, but also pledged to ensure an "environmentally sustainable" economic recovery that delivers on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and recognises their "long-term responsibility for our planet".

"We commit to support an environmentally sustainable and inclusive recovery," the statement reads. "We will be guided by a sense of shared, long-term responsibility for our planet and citizens consistent with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, our national and local development strategies, and relevant international commitments."

In a break from recent G20 statements that has seen the US refuse to sign up to environmental pledges, the communique was backed by both Washington and Saudi Arabia.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO European Climate Foundation, said it was encouraging to see G20 Finance Ministers identify sustainability and inclusivity as the key principles for the recovery. "That's exactly what we need once the health emergency has stabilised," she said. "The SDGs and the Paris Agreement must be our guiding maps to build back better. We need now clear measures in support of zero-carbon, resilient, inclusive and nature-based systems to build the climate neutral world that can protect citizens from dangerous impacts and pollution."

Jesper Brodin, CEO of IKEA parent company Ingka Group, urged the G20 bloc to urgently step up efforts to deliver on its new promise. "Economic recovery and resilience can and must be achieved through accelerated climate action, paired with measures to allow for a just transition," he said. "IKEA remains committed to the 2030 climate positive goal and the Paris Agreement. Now the G20 can lead the way and show how words can be translated into action - the economic stimulus packages should lead to a green transition and build long term resilience in our economy and society."