'Surrender' Act: Is Greta's criticism justified?
Greta Thunberg is a phenomenon. A preternaturally talented communicator, fierce intellect, and uncompromising debater. She has transformed the global environmental movement, galvanised public support,...
Severn Trent debuts £1.2bn sustainable investment surge
Water company announces wave of multi-million pound investments to cut emissions, restore habitats, and tackle drought risks
Volkswagen and British Gas team up to drive electric vehicle charging push
Three-year EV charging deal between German carmaker and UK energy giant signals yet another major vote of confidence in electric car market
Ministry of Defence offers £2m to help solve offshore wind radar disruption risk
MoD claims £2m innovation competition could bolster UK's air defences while also spurring renewable energy growth
Investment Association lends voice to climate risk reporting demands
Investor group representing £7.7tr under management calls for listed firms to report on climate risks, as leading analyst warns of on-going TCFD reporting gap