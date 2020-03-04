'Climate neutrality is our destiny': EU unveils net zero by 2050 Climate Law

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen claims law will see net zero taken into account 'in all future policy and legislation'

A Europe-wide 'Climate Law' that would legally require all EU members to build net zero economies by 2050 has been unveiled today by the European Commission as the key pillar of its Green Deal vision.

Backed by a renewed commitment to ramp up the continent's interim emissions goals from the 2030s onwards, the Commission said the Climate Law was designed to "protect the planet and our people" by providing a critical legal foundation for decarbonisation efforts that would ensure greater policy predictability for businesses, investors, public authorities, and citizens.

As well as proposing to ramp up Europe's existing emissions reductions goals for 2030 to set the continent on a path to net zero, the law includes measures to keep track of progress both nationally and across the continent every five years, with the potential to adjust targets and green policies accordingly.

Under the new law, member states would have to draw up detailed plans to decarbonise their economies in line with net zero targets, while the Commission would be given the power to issue EU countries with recommendations on their climate policies to ensure they are up to scratch.

The Commission said it would soon propose a more ambitious emission reduction goal for 2030 after carrying out an impact study, but that the Climate Law would set out a framework for progress assessments every five years through the 2030 to 2050 period, in line with the regular global 'stocktakes' required in the Paris Agreement.

Moreover, from June next year it plans to carry out a wide ranging review of all EU policy instruments to help reach its climate targets, including the emissions trading systems (ETS) and EU Directives on land use, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and CO2 standards for road vehicles.

Announcing the Climate Law today, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed legislation was "actually rather short and simple", but that what it committed the EU to was "of the utmost importance".

"The Climate Law will oblige the European Union to take our climate goals into account in all future policy and legislation," she explained. "It is a binding legal obligation. It offers predictability, it offers transparency to, for example, the European industry, to investors, to public authorities. And this is what they are calling for, this is what they ask us to do, because it gives them certainty about what needs to be achieved, and it gives them the certainty at what pace."

Other proposals announced today would require EU countries to develop and implement adaptation strategies to strengthen resilience against the worsening impacts of climate change, while a 12-week public consultation has also been launched to develop a 'Climate Pact' that would involve EU citizens more closely in the development of net zero policies in future.

Altogether it delivers the steps in Von der Leyen's vision for a European Green Deal, which was first announced in December with a broad aim to make Europe the world's first net zero continent. The Commission has been developing a raft of new green policies in the interim, including a potential Carbon Border Tax to tackle emissions from imports and guard against competitiveness threats for European industries, a review of the Energy Taxation Directive, and plans to invest €1tr over the next 10 years to finance the net zero transition.

Not all member states are likely to be fully supportive of the latest Climate Law plans, however, with heavily coal-reliant Poland in particular having declined to give its firm backing to the 2050 net zero target and Green Deal vision when it was first unveiled last year. Meanwhile, a number of influential industry lobby groups are known to be preparing a major lobbying effort to try and block or water down the legtislation.

But Von der Leyen said today the transition to becoming the world's first net zero continent was a "huge opportunity for Europe - to get the first mover advantage", and that she hoped the move would inspire other countries and regions around the world to raise their ambition ahead of COP26 in November.

"I know what European businesses are capable of," she added. "I know by experience that we are a continent of innovators and of pioneers and entrepreneurs. This Climate Law will set in stone Europe's position as a climate leader on the global stage."

It is a view whole heartedly endorsed by a raft of business groups, which have given their broad backing to the plans. For example, only today a group of leading European energy companies wrote to the Commission calling for "ambitious" new legislation. "Embedding climate neutrality in law together with principles for future regulation will create regulatory predictability that can steer the investments necessary to deliver the transition to an economy based on renewable energy," they argued.

However, criticism of the proposed legislation is not confined for coal-dependent economies or fossil fuel industry lobbyists. The announcement came as Greta Thunberg met with both von der Leyen and the Commission's Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans to discuss the continent's climate policies - a meeting that followed a speech to the European Parliament in which the teenage climate activist offered a scathing review of the Commission's Green Deal plans.

She slammed the new Climate Law unveiled today as a "surrender" to climate breakdown, arguing the proposals were too weak and therefore amounted to "empty words", according to the Independent. "We don't just need goals for 2030 or 2050, we above all need them for 2020 and every year to come," Thunberg said. "We need to start cutting carbon emissions drastically at the source, now. Your distant targets will mean nothing is high emissions continue for business as usual even for just a few more years, because that will use up our remaining carbon budget before you have the chance to even deliver on your 2030 goals."

"When your house is on fire you don't wait a few more years to start putting it out," she added. "And yet, this is what the Commission are proposing today."

The reaction from green groups was broadly more positive, however, with experts optimistic the long term goals set out in the law are likely to trigger short and medium term policy reforms that help to drive low carbon investment and business models.

Elisa Giannelli, researcher at climate change think tank E3G, described the Climate Law as a "bold move in governance terms and could successfully put the EU on track to meet its long-term climate objective". She particularly welcomed moves to ensure the 2050 net zero target was implemented continent-wide and to shore-up the Commission's oversight of national progress every five years to keep countries on track. However, she also sounded a note of caution, warning that the new Climate Law "cannot be more of the same" and urging the Commission to fast track efforts to draw up more ambitious targets and policy measures. "The success or failure of the Climate Law will be crucial for the future of the Union," she said. "With European Green Deal, the Union is pursuing a brand-new political mission for the next 30 years. With all the internal and international challenges the EU faces, climate policy must be a story of success."

The Commission is now in a race against time, both with the escalating climate crisis and the looming diplomatic crunch that would result without a successful COP26 Summit this November. The hope is the Climate Law can now pass quickly and be backed by sufficiently robust policies that convince other major emitters the EU is fully committed to the net zero transition and as such cajole them into following suit. Today's Climate Law has secured plenty of plaudits, but the clock is still ticking.