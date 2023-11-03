green ammonia

Global Briefing: Petronas ploughs $1.6bn into India green ammonia venture

Energy

Plus: Panama Canal drought worsens and President Biden greenlights largest US offshore wind farm in our round up of all the top green business news from around the world this week

clock 03 November 2023 • 7 min read
Essar launches $3.6bn hydrogen and ammonia-focused Energy Transition venture

Infrastructure

Carbon intensive conglomerate announces creation of Essar Energy Transition and unveils plans to invest $2.4bn in UK low carbon infrastructure projects

clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
Mission Possible: New decarbonisation strategies for aluminium, ammonia, and steel unveiled

Infrastructure

Mission Possible Partnership publishes fresh plans to help decarbonise production of aluminium, ammonia and steel across aviation, shipping, and trucking industries

clock 21 September 2022 • 4 min read
How the Ukraine crisis 'has opened the door for green hydrogen and ammonia'

Infrastructure

Surging gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion have made hydrogen and ammonia produced using renewables increasingly competitive, study finds

clock 09 March 2022 • 5 min read
Masdar taps ENGIE and TotalEnergies for UAE green hydrogen projects

Aviation

Abu Dhabi clean energy giant is seeking to develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE to support production of green shipping and aviation fuels

clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read
