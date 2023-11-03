Plus: Panama Canal drought worsens and President Biden greenlights largest US offshore wind farm in our round up of all the top green business news from around the world this week
Carbon intensive conglomerate announces creation of Essar Energy Transition and unveils plans to invest $2.4bn in UK low carbon infrastructure projects
Mission Possible Partnership publishes fresh plans to help decarbonise production of aluminium, ammonia and steel across aviation, shipping, and trucking industries
Surging gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion have made hydrogen and ammonia produced using renewables increasingly competitive, study finds
Abu Dhabi clean energy giant is seeking to develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE to support production of green shipping and aviation fuels