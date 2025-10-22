UK Ammonia Alliances launches in bid to accelerate growth of low carbon ammonia

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Alliance calls for supportive policies to ensure UK captures full economic, energy security, and decarbonisation benefits of developing a low-carbon ammonia market

A coalition of UK businesses have joined forces to form the UK Ammonia Alliance (UKAA) in a bid to drive the adoption of low-carbon ammonia across industry, energy, agriculture, and transport. The UKAA...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government urged to remove financial and technical barriers to heat pump adoption

'Nature takes a seat in the boardroom': Study reveals growing corporate action on nature

More on Technology

Global CCS capacity increases 23 per cent as 27 new projects come online
Technology

Global CCS capacity increases 23 per cent as 27 new projects come online

Pipeline of carbon capture projects continues to grow, with over 600 projects now at various stages of development worldwide

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 October 2025 • 3 min read
How Meatly became the first pet food firm to gain regulatory approval for cultivated meat
Technology

How Meatly became the first pet food firm to gain regulatory approval for cultivated meat

Owen Ensor, founder and CEO of Meatly, explains why sustainability isn't just for humans, and how curiosity and openness accelerate clean tech adoption

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 October 2025 • 5 min read
Technology

'World first': Hydrogen-powered digger deployed on new road project in Kent

Zero emission JCB digger deployed for the first time in the UK in support of the Lower Thames Crossing project

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 October 2025 • 4 min read