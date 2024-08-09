'Greener' whisky: Chivas Brothers toasts plans for new low-carbon fertiliser

Whisky producer Chivas Brothers has announced it has launched a pilot programme to support the use of new low-carbon fertilisers to grow the wheat used by to distil its whiskies.

The pilot programme announced this week is a collaboration between Chivas Brothers and its wheat supplier Simpsons Malt Limited, which confirmed it has invested in low-carbon fertiliser company OCI Global.

A select number of farmers in the Chivas Brothers Wheat Growers Group are currently trialling a low-carbon calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) fertiliser - called Nutramon Low Carbon - as part of an exclusive agreement between OCI Global and Simpsons Malt Limited's agricultural merchanting division, McCreath Simpson and Prentice.

The low-carbon fertiliser is produced using certified bio-gas and is estimated to have a carbon footprint that is up to 50 per cent lower than conventionally produced fertilisers, the companies explained.

It is also ISCC PLUS certified as being in line with standards for bio, bio-circular and renewable feedstocks.

Chivas Brothers said the composition and effectiveness of the low-carbon fertiliser is equal to conventional fertiliser, but its use results in a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the barley and wheat grown for distilling.

"We're on a mission to reduce carbon emissions throughout our supply chain and that requires us to be at the forefront of new innovations that come to market," said Ronald Daalmans, sustainability director at Chivas Brothers.

"We cannot do this alone, which is why likeminded partners such as Simpsons Malt Limited and OCI Global are so important to helping us realise this ambition. Together with our farming community, we're limiting the environmental impact of cereal crops destined for our whiskies."

Chivas Brothers highlighted the trial as the latest milestone in is ambition to create a sustainable future for the whisky industry and reduce its indirect carbon footprint. It comes just weeks after the company announced the launch of a pilot programme supporting more sustainable farming practices among Scottish barley growers.

With approximately a third of its carbon footprint coming from growing and processing raw materials such as barley and wheat for distilling, the whisky producer said tackling the emissions created in its supply chain was a "vital step" towards reducing the environmental impact of the production of whisky.

Farmers will harvest crops involved in the fertiliser pilot from August to October 2024, with the wheat and malted barley to be used in the production of Chivas Brothers' Ballantine blended Scotch.

Andy Hindhaugh, commercial director at Simpsons Malt Limited, said the company is "deeply committed to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of our operations".

"This collaboration with Chivas Brothers and OCI Global on the trial of low carbon Nutramon fertiliser represents a significant step towards achieving these goals," he added. "By working closely with our farmers to adopt innovative, low-carbon solutions, we are not only enhancing the sustainability of our supply chain but also contributing to a greener future for the whisky industry. We are excited about the potential of this initiative and look forward to its expansion and the positive impact it will have on our environmental footprint."

Once the impact of the trial has been assessed, Chivas Brothers said it will be looking at how the use of bio-based fertiliser more widely could contribute to reducing carbon emissions across its supply chain.

The whisky producer and Simpson Malt Limited said they would also seek to move towards the wider use of green fertilisers, including those made using green ammonia produced by electrolysis with renewable electricity through OCI Global's low carbon ammonia portfolio - a process the companies said can result in a 90 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional fertilisers.

Aviv Bar Tal, vice president for commercial nitrogen at OCI Global, said: "Through its low-carbon portfolio, OCI Global aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the global food production chain. We are proud to collaborate with two leading companies, Simpsons and Chivas, to create a partnership in the food and drink supply chain to deliver affordable but also sustainable products."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.