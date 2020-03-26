glass
DS Smith targets 'commuter coffee waste' with new workplace collection scheme
Packaging firm targets the millions of disposable coffee cups used by commuters, which it says are falling through the gaps of the recycling system
Sainsbury's launches first English deposit return scheme to include glass
Retailer teams up with TOMRA to trial 'all in' deposit return scheme at Berkshire store
Glass and metal no solution to bottled water's single use footprint, study argues
New study from environmental think tank Green Alliance finds canned water products are only fractionally better for the environment than plastic bottles