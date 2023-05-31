Reports: Scottish Government under pressure to ditch glass from DRS plans

The Scottish Government is facing pressure from the UK government in Westminster back down on its plan to include glass containers in its mooted deposit return recycling scheme (DRS), according to reports.

As part of plans to introduce a DRS in Scotland from March next year, the Scottish Government had been proposing to charge a 20p deposit when buying certain drinks containers, with customers then able to claim back the deposit when returning the used packaging to a dedicated collection point.

The scheme - which has been in development for over six years - is set to encompass plastic bottles and aluminium cans, but after a reported ultimatum from the UK government last week, the Scottish Government is now under pressure to back down on its hopes of including glass containers in the DRS, according to The Guardian.

The newspaper reported yesterday that Westminster has promised to wave through a Scottish DRS under the UK's post-Brexit internal trade rules if it aligned with an English equivalent covering plastic bottles and cans, in a move which prompted accusations of "deliberate sabotage" from the Scottish Government's Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater.

Slater told MSPs yesterday that dropping glass from the scheme would prevent tens of millions of bottles being recycled and cause significant environmental damage through littering and recyclable containers being thrown into general waste bins. She also argued the move also breached the Conservatives' 2019 election manifesto promise to include glass in UK-wide deposit schemes.

"We are now being forced to examine whether the deliberate sabotage by the UK government leaves us something we can make work," Slater told MSPs. "We will need some time to go through the detail of the UK government decision and conditions and I will update [Scotland's] Parliament on next steps."

Slater added: "There is still a win-win opportunity for the UK government if it immediately reverses its 11th-hour decision and enables Scotland to pave the way for the all-in DRS scheme, including glass, that its own analysis concluded was the best option."

Defra was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. But when approached by BusinessGreen for comment, a Scottish Government spokesperson refuted any claims that it was poised to accept the UK government's ultimatum, and referred back to Slater's comments in Parliament yesterday.

The reports mark the latest twist in a long saga over Scotland's - and England's - proposals for introducing a DRS, which have been beset by numerous delays.

It comes just weeks after environmental charities slammed the UK government's plans to block the roll out of Scotland's DRS, arguing that further delays will have "serious negative consequences" for the creation of a more circular economy in the UK.

Meanwhile, a recent report from waste non-profit Reloop argued DRS schemes covering all metal, glass, and plastic drinks containers could cut CO2 by millions of tonnes equivalent by 2030.

Similar DRS schemes designed to encourage recycling have long existed in dozens of countries and states around the world - including Ecuador, California, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden - and have been shown to deliver a significant increase in recycling rates.

However, the introduction of the DRS in Scotland has been repeatedly delayed, and has also faced criticism over the potential negative impact on smaller shops and businesses already facing pressures from soaring inflation.

The UK government, meanwhile, is thought to favour the introduction of closely-aligned schemes across Scotland, England and Wales at the same time.

Leon Thompson, executive director of trade body UKHospitality Scotland, argued a UK-wide scheme would be essential to make the DRS a success, but voiced frustration at potential further delays and the lack of certainty for businesses.

"Reaching this point, however, is once again indicative of the delays and uncertainty that have become synonymous with the DRS," he said. "Hospitality businesses have sunk millions into preparing for a scheme and will likely have to spend more once again to meet new requirements. For the sake of businesses, I hope we get a decision and clarity as soon as possible."

In related news today, online milk and grocery doorstep delivery service Milk & More, has announced what it claims is a "UK-first" partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to trial the delivery, return, refill and reuse of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar glass bottles direct to and from 100,000 customers in the trial area.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.