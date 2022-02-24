'Realistic low-carbon alternative': Sheet glass produced in biofuel-fired furnace in Merseyside

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Pilkington
Image:

Credit: Pilkington

Replacing fossil gas with sustainable biofuels can cut emissions footprint of glass manufacture by 80 per cent, Pilkington claims

Sheet glass has been made for the first time in a furnace powered by biofuels, glass manufacturer Pilkington has today announced.

The manufacturer said sustainable biofuel made from organic waste materials powered a furnace at its plant in St Helen's for more than four days, as part of an industry trial to find a sustainable alternative to fossil gas in glass production.

Pilkington said the glass produced by the trial is the lowest carbon architectural glass ever produced, emitting roughly 80 per cent less CO2 than that produced using fossil gas.

The achievement comes six months after Pilkington produced sheet glass using hydrogen fuel at the Merseyside plant, as part of the HyNet Industrial Fuel Switching project that aims to decarbonise industrial sites in England's North West.

Neil Syder, managing director at Pilkington UK, said the "world-first trial" had proven that biofuel was a "realistic low-carbon alternative to natural gas" that would allow manufacturers to "cut thousands of tonnes of CO2 from their production" before fully zero-carbon manufacturing options come online.

"Last summer, we became the first glass manufacturer in the world to fire a furnace with hydrogen, which represented a major step forward towards our future as a net zero industry," he said. "But a significant body of work remains before hydrogen and electrification become feasible alternatives to natural gas for glassmakers, making biofuels an important transitionary fuel."

In industrial glass manufacture, burning gas is piped into a chamber to heat it to 1,600C, providing the conditions for raw materials including sand and recycled glass to melt and then float to the top of a bath of molten tin, where it cools totally flat.

The trial is part of a £7.1m project being led by research and technology organisation Glass Futures, which is working as part of the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) energy innovation programme. The project aims to demonstrate that glass furnaces could run safely at full production using low carbon fuels without any impact product quality.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said decarbonising industry would be critical to meeting the UK's climate goals. "These fuel switching trials, backed by over £7m in government funding, demonstrate how we are supporting industry to decarbonise and move away from relying on fossil fuels," he said. "This is vital to reducing emissions and driving forward the UK's green industrial revolution."

Syder added that the trial could prove significant for the many sectors which use glass as a building material. "The success of this trial is also important for the many sectors that rely on glass as an integral supply chain material," he said. "We're now far closer to glass with less embodied carbon being accessible, which will help developers to create a more sustainable built environment."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Dawn of a new dairy aisle category': US firm debuts 'dairy-identical', cow-free milk

'Presumption against exploration': Tougher climate tests needed for new oil and gas projects, UK climate advisors warn

Most read
01

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
03

UK's push for net zero should aim to emulate offshore wind policy, report urges

18 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Warmer and greener': Government announces £67m Home Upgrade Grant awards

21 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Why policymakers should double-down on the energy transition as a result of the energy price crisis

21 February 2022 • 3 min read

More on Biofuel

The Net Zero Festival 2021
Policy

The Net Zero Festival is back for 2022 - online and in person!

The Net Zero Festival is returning this September and we're delighted to announce that for the first time, you'll be able to attend in person

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 February 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Green Biofuels Ltd
Biofuel

BP snaps up 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd

Oil giant invests in leading biofuels provider, as company announces major new haulage deal thanks to partnership

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
The Bellshill renewable biomethane refuelling station is the latest in CNG's refuelling network, which consists of seven operational sites and 14 in the pipeline. | Credit: CNG Fuels
Biofuel

CNG Fuels cuts ribbon on Scotland's first biomethane refuelling station

New biomethane refuelling station near Glasgow is expected to slash 70,000 tonnes of emissions each year

Bea Tridimas
clock 17 December 2021 • 2 min read