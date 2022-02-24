'Realistic low-carbon alternative': Sheet glass produced in biofuel-fired furnace in Merseyside

Sheet glass has been made for the first time in a furnace powered by biofuels, glass manufacturer Pilkington has today announced.

The manufacturer said sustainable biofuel made from organic waste materials powered a furnace at its plant in St Helen's for more than four days, as part of an industry trial to find a sustainable alternative to fossil gas in glass production.

Pilkington said the glass produced by the trial is the lowest carbon architectural glass ever produced, emitting roughly 80 per cent less CO2 than that produced using fossil gas.

The achievement comes six months after Pilkington produced sheet glass using hydrogen fuel at the Merseyside plant, as part of the HyNet Industrial Fuel Switching project that aims to decarbonise industrial sites in England's North West.

Neil Syder, managing director at Pilkington UK, said the "world-first trial" had proven that biofuel was a "realistic low-carbon alternative to natural gas" that would allow manufacturers to "cut thousands of tonnes of CO2 from their production" before fully zero-carbon manufacturing options come online.

"Last summer, we became the first glass manufacturer in the world to fire a furnace with hydrogen, which represented a major step forward towards our future as a net zero industry," he said. "But a significant body of work remains before hydrogen and electrification become feasible alternatives to natural gas for glassmakers, making biofuels an important transitionary fuel."

In industrial glass manufacture, burning gas is piped into a chamber to heat it to 1,600C, providing the conditions for raw materials including sand and recycled glass to melt and then float to the top of a bath of molten tin, where it cools totally flat.

The trial is part of a £7.1m project being led by research and technology organisation Glass Futures, which is working as part of the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) energy innovation programme. The project aims to demonstrate that glass furnaces could run safely at full production using low carbon fuels without any impact product quality.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said decarbonising industry would be critical to meeting the UK's climate goals. "These fuel switching trials, backed by over £7m in government funding, demonstrate how we are supporting industry to decarbonise and move away from relying on fossil fuels," he said. "This is vital to reducing emissions and driving forward the UK's green industrial revolution."

Syder added that the trial could prove significant for the many sectors which use glass as a building material. "The success of this trial is also important for the many sectors that rely on glass as an integral supply chain material," he said. "We're now far closer to glass with less embodied carbon being accessible, which will help developers to create a more sustainable built environment."

