Diageo brews up plans for net zero glass manufacturing

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Diageo
Image:

Credit: Diageo

Diageo has today unveiled plans to deliver the world's first facility capable of delivering net zero emission glass bottles at scale by the end of the decade. The drinks giant is partnering with glass...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A game changer': Vietnam reaches agreement on $15.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership

Batteries included: Amazon Studios powers up plan to replace diesel generators on set

Most read
01

Government unveils £100m plan to power up nuclear and hydrogen development

13 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It all adds up': Government to finally launch energy-saving campaign, as critics slam 'alarming lack of progress'

14 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Orderly transition': HSBC ditches new oil and gas financing, Barclays ups clean tech investment goal

14 December 2022 • 6 min read
04

COP15: Despite slow start, hopes for a new era of business accountability remain high

13 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Diageo brews up plans for net zero glass manufacturing

13 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on Technology

An Amazon Studios crew member plugs in a Moxion Power battery on the set of Amazon Studios film Sitting in Bars with Cake / Credit: Amazon
Technology

Batteries included: Amazon Studios powers up plan to replace diesel generators on set

Tech giant announces investment in Moxion Power, as it looks to ramp up deployment of start-up's battery technology instead of polluting diesel generators

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 December 2022 • 3 min read
MyStory: Why preparing infrastructure for the net zero transition is critical
Technology

MyStory: Why preparing infrastructure for the net zero transition is critical

Industry Voice: Energy transition investor Alex Monk explains the critical importance of scaling solutions that expand the reach of low-carbon technologies and clean energy

Alexander Monk, Schroders
clock 14 December 2022 • 1 min read
A Google data centre / Credit: Google
Technology

Google launches its first climate change accelerator for European start ups

Tech giant announces it is to bring climate-focused accelerator programme to Europe for the first time

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 December 2022 • 2 min read